LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Home > India > 61.1 Lakh Voters Face Exclusion In Bihar, Including 21.6 Lakh Deceased: EC On SIR Exercise

61.1 Lakh Voters Face Exclusion In Bihar, Including 21.6 Lakh Deceased: EC On SIR Exercise

Election Commission to remove 61.1 lakh ineligible voters from Bihar's electoral rolls under the SIR exercise. With only one day left to submit forms, the move could affect outcomes in closely contested seats in the upcoming elections. Opposition slams it as "vote bandi".

EC to drop 61.1 lakh voters in Bihar as part of SIR exercise.
EC to drop 61.1 lakh voters in Bihar as part of SIR exercise.

Published By: Anand Singh
Published: July 24, 2025 21:40:00 IST

With a day left for the deadline for submitting the enumeration forms as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the Election Commission of India has said 61.1 lakh voters are set to be removed from Bihar’s electoral rolls.

The Election Commission in a statement said that 99 per cent of the electors out of 7,89,69,844 voters have already been covered under the SIR exercise.

It said, “BLOs/BLAs have reported names of 21.6 lakh deceased electors, while 31.5 lakh electors have permanently migrated and 7 lakh voters have been found registered at more than one place.”

“According to local BLOs or BLAs, one lakh electors are untraceable,” it said.

The total of the deceased, permanently migrated, registered at more than one place and untraceable amounts to 61.1 lakh voters in Bihar, as per the poll panel.

The Commission also said that despite door-to-door visits by local BLOs or BLAs, forms of fewer than 7 lakh electors have still not been received.

It further said that enumeration forms of 7.21 crore electors or 91.32 per cent have been received and digitised, and names of all these electors will be included in the Draft Electoral Roll.

“The remaining forms are also being digitised along with BLO/BLA reports to facilitate their verification during the claims and objections period,” it said.

The EC maintained that booth-level lists of those electors who have not filled their forms, of deceased electors, and electors who have permanently migrated have already been shared by BLOs or EROs or DEOs or CEOs with all political parties on July 20, so that they can point out any errors.

It also stated that as per the SIR Order, any elector or any political party can file a claim in case of any missing names or raise an objection in case of any wrong inclusion till September 1, 2025.

The Commission stated that as per the SIR Order, the Draft Electoral Roll will be published on August 1, 2025, and printed as well as digital copies will be provided to all 12 political parties.

“The draft roll will also be available on the website. The Election Commission once again reiterates that, as per the SIR order, any elector or political party can file a claim in case of missing names or raise an objection in case of wrong inclusion till September 1, 2025,” it said.

If the figure stands in the final voter rolls, on average, about 25,000 names could be removed in every assembly constituency across Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats, which will have a major impact on results in the elections scheduled later this year.

In the 2020 assembly elections, the margin of victory was less than 1,000 votes in 11 assembly seats, while on 35 seats the margin was less than 3,000 votes, and there were 52 such assembly seats where the margin was less than 5,000 votes.

The opposition Grand Alliance which has the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties as members has been opposing the exercise and have dubbed it as “vote bandi”.

ALSO READ: Bihar Elections 2025: Election Commission Clarifies Doubts, Says No Eligible Voter Will Be Left Out

RELATED News

‘Kon Jaat Ba’? CASTEISM – ONLY Factor In Bihar Elections? Yadavs, Kurmis, Bhumihars And Kayastas Remain The Deciding Factor
Rain-Related Death Toll Climbed To 137: Seven Killed As HRTC Bus Meets With An Accident In Mandi
Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby With Rare Genetic Disorder, Bathed In Open ICU Care
Heavy Rains Lash Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Puts Collectors on High Alert
Caste Survey In Telangana Is A Milestone For Social Justice, Says Rahul Gandhi

LATEST NEWS

India UK Free Trade Deal: PM Narendra Modi Meets King Charles
Hulk Hogan’s Divorce From Linda Was Among The Most Expensive Athlete Splits, But How Much Did It Cost Him?
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Pawan Kalyan Shines In A Period Actioner Let Down By VFX And Pacing Issues
Hulk Hogan Once Mocked Kamala Harris’ Indian Heritage: ‘Is Kamala A Chameleon?’
What Was Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth When He Died? WWE Icon’s Fortune And Recent Financial Losses Revealed
Hulk Hogan Once Made A Memorable Cameo In Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky III But It Cost Him His Job At WWE
Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama
‘KARMA’ Unleashed: Stray Kids Announce Fourth Full Album, Drops Trailer
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: See How Industry Leaders Applaud It As A Game-Changer?
Caste Survey In Telangana Is A Milestone For Social Justice, Says Rahul Gandhi
61.1 Lakh Voters Face Exclusion In Bihar, Including 21.6 Lakh Deceased: EC On SIR Exercise

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

61.1 Lakh Voters Face Exclusion In Bihar, Including 21.6 Lakh Deceased: EC On SIR Exercise

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

61.1 Lakh Voters Face Exclusion In Bihar, Including 21.6 Lakh Deceased: EC On SIR Exercise
61.1 Lakh Voters Face Exclusion In Bihar, Including 21.6 Lakh Deceased: EC On SIR Exercise
61.1 Lakh Voters Face Exclusion In Bihar, Including 21.6 Lakh Deceased: EC On SIR Exercise
61.1 Lakh Voters Face Exclusion In Bihar, Including 21.6 Lakh Deceased: EC On SIR Exercise

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?