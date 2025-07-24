Bihar Elections 2025: Election Commission Clarifies Doubts, Says No Eligible Voter Will Be Left Out

The Election Commission of India on Thursday said that no eligible voter should be left out amid the Opposition protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

The ECI is conducting the SIR with an aim to publish draft electoral rolls on August 1, 2025. Opposition parties are protesting over the SIR issue and have repeatedly called for a discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Press Note, Aim of Bihar SIR: No eligible voter should be left out, released by the Commission, states, “99% electors have already been covered.”

“BLOs/BLAs have reported names of 21.6 lakh deceased electors and 31.5 lakh electors who have permanently migrated, “the ECI added.

The press note says that BLOs/BLAs have found 7 lakh electors are registered at more than one place, and 1 lakh electors are untraceable.

“Forms of 7.21 crore electors (91.32%) have been received and digitised, “The Commission states, adding that names of all these electors will be included in the Draft Electoral Roll.

As per the SIR Order, the Draft Electoral Roll will be published on August 1, and printed as well as digital copies will be provided to all 12 political parties. The draft roll will also be available on the website.

The Election Commission once again reiterates that any elector or political party can file a claim in case of missing names or raise an objection in case of wrong inclusion till September 1, 2025.

The Opposition parties have repeatedly called for a discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the revision exercise, moving adjournment motions every day since the start of the Monsoon session and alleging that manipulation of voter rolls is taking place under the guise of the SIR.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India has not announced an official date.

ALSO READ: Bihar Elections 2025: All Good In JDU? Party Issues Show-Cause Notice To MP Giridhari Yadav Over His Comment On SIR