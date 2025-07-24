Home > India > Bihar Elections 2025: All Good In JDU? Party Issues Show-Cause Notice To MP Giridhari Yadav Over His Comment On SIR

The Janata Dal (United) issued a show-cause notice to party MP Giridhari Yadav who made a strong opinion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. Yadav said that the Election Commission has no practical knowledge. It neither knows the history nor the geography of Bihar; it knows nothing.

Published: July 24, 2025 17:00:00 IST

The Janata Dal (United) has issued a show-cause notice to party MP Giridhari Yadav, who on Wednesday made a strong opinion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

Yadav said that the Election Commission has no practical knowledge. It neither knows the history nor the geography of Bihar; it knows nothing.

The notice read, “Your public comments on such a sensitive matter, especially in an election year, not only cause embarrassment to the party but also inadvertently lend credibility to the baseless and politically motivated allegations made by the opposition.”

The show-cause notice signed by party’s National General Secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan states, “You are aware that certain opposition parties, frustrated by their electoral outcomes, have been running a sustained campaign to discredit ECI, particularly on the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), with the sole objective of creating public doubt over the functioning of a constitutional body.”

The notice further states, “Janata Dal (United) views your conduct as a lapse in discipline and not in consonance with the Janata Dal (United)’s stated position on the matter.”

“You are therefore hereby called upon to show cause within 15 days of receipt of this notice, failing which disciplinary action may be initiated against you, “the notice adds.

The Election Commission of India is conducting the SIR in Bihar. After the completion of the process, draft electoral rolls will be published on August 1, 2025.

The Opposition parties have repeatedly called for a discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the revision exercise, moving adjournment motions every day since the start of the Monsoon session and alleging that manipulation of voter rolls is taking place under the guise of the SIR.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India has not announced an official date. 

