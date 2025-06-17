80-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted While Out For Walk In Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore

An elderly woman aged 80 year old has been allegedly abducted, robbed of her jewellery and gang raped in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district. Locals in the district found the woman unconscious and soon rushed her to the nearby district government hospital. She was on her evening walk routine near Panrutti in Cuddalore while she went through the unfortunate incident.

The woman who used to live with her son had the regular habit of going for walks in morning and evening. Incident unfolded on Monday evening when she was out for walking, suddenly a group of men reportedly abducted her. As per the police, she was taken to a secluded place later gagged her, allegedly raped her and robbed her of gold jewellery weighing approximately 8 g.

She is in an unconscious situation as of now and currently undergoing treatment.

As per the reports Panrutti Police have started an investigation into the brutal incident.

Similar incident had happened on June 12 when a 60 year old differently abled woman was raped and robbed in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka.The accused, Fairoz Yasin Yaragatti, aged 23 has criminal records. During the investigation, the police showed the survivor photographs of nearly 100 suspects, and she identified Yaragatti.

As per sources he was later shot in the leg by police during an encounter. This comes after he attacked officers while attempting to flee.The incident happened when a woman, who is a native of Dandeli, was walking to her relative’s home. She was abducted and assaulted. Soon after this incident she lodged a complaint at the Dandeli Town Police Station.

