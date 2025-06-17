BJP Slams Congress Over Gaddar Awards Controversy, Seeks Clarity On Nizam Legacy

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday strongly criticized the ruling Congress party over the recently held Gaddar Film Awards, questioning the state government’s ideological consistency and political intent.

BJP State Chief Spokesperson N.V. Subash expressed surprise over the Congress government’s decision to confer the Best Film award to Razakar—a film that powerfully depicts the atrocities committed by the Nizam’s private militia during Hyderabad’s princely rule.

Subash stated that while the BJP welcomes the recognition of Razakar for portraying historical truths, the move exposes the Congress party’s hypocrisy. “This is the same Congress that is known for its minority appeasement politics. How can it now endorse a film that lays bare the brutalities of the Razakars and the oppressive regime of the last Nizam?” he asked.

He pointed out the irony of naming the awards after Gaddar, a figure associated with left-wing extremist ideology and the outlawed Jana Natya Mandali, which raises further questions about the political message being sent.

The BJP leader also noted the backlash from sections of the minority community and urged the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC), which organized the awards, to clarify the criteria behind the selection.

Highlighting historical context, Subash recalled how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s firm stance and decisive police action integrated Hyderabad into the Indian Union, despite the Nizam’s initial allegiance to Pakistan. “Had it not been for Patel’s resolve, Hyderabad could have faced a fate similar to Kashmir,” he said.

In light of these facts, the BJP demanded to know whether the Congress under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy now acknowledges the crimes committed by the Razakars or continues to romanticize the Nizam’s rule for political convenience.

“This duplicity must end. The people of Telangana deserve ideological clarity, not political gymnastics,” Subash concluded.

