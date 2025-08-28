Latest 2025 Rankings Revealed: India’s Position in World’s Most Polluted Countries Will Shock You

Air pollution continues to be one of the biggest global threats to human health in 2025. Multiple countries have put stricter policies and advanced technology to control it, yet they are still struggling with dangerously high pollution levels. According to the latest data from the World Population Review, here are the 9 most polluted countries in 2025 based on its Air Quality Index score.

Rank Country Air Quality Index PM2.5 Legend 1 Chad 176 91.8 2 Bangladesh 167 78 3 Pakistan 164 73.7 4 Democratic Republic of Congo 153 58.2 5 India 138 50.6 6 Tajikistan 128 46.3 7 Nepal 119 42.8 8 Uganda 115 41 9 rwanda 114 40.8

Chad

Chad topped the list of the World’s most populated country with an Air Quality Index of 176. The main cause of the increasing pollution in Chad is frequent dust storms and large-scale biomass burning, which raise its PM2.5 levels, reaching a concerning 91.8.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh holds the second position in the list with an Air Quality Index of 167. The main contributors to pollution are emissions from brick kilns, heavy vehicle congestion, and the burning of both industrial and household waste, which raise high PM2.5 levels, reaching a concerning 78.

Pakistan

Pakistan comes third in the list with an Air Quality Index of 164. The main cause of its rising PM2.5 level of 73.7 is vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, and the seasonal practice of crop residue burning.

Democratic Republic of Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo comes second last in the top 5 with an Air Quality Index of 153. The PM2.5 level reached 58.2 due to industrial activities, agricultural practices, and widespread burning.

India

India comes in the top 5 position with an Air Quality Index of 138. The main contributors to pollution are vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, and the seasonal practice of crop residue burning, which raise high PM2.5 levels, reaching a concerning 50.6.