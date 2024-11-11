A Close Call: How 2 Trekkers Were Rescued In Kashmir After They Accidentally Got Stuck In Encounter

In a close call for two trekkers caught in a crossfire between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir’s Zabarwan Valley, a quick call to 100 secured their rescue. Now, Kashmir Police urge all trekkers to report their travel routes in advance, ensuring swift aid if they encounter danger in sensitive areas.

Kashmir Police have requested trekkers to inform the local police station about their itinerary beforehand for future reference, after two trekkers recently came to be trapped between the terrorists and security force when they were in the valley of Zabarwan near Srinagar. The two trekkers were rescued after one of them called on 100 for police rescue.

Trekkers asked to report their routes of travel to nearest police station

According to Vidhi Kumar Birdi, Kashmir police chief, adventure enthusiasts should report their routes of traveling to the nearest police station for such regions where operations against terrorists might be in full swing. Then, if some accident-like thing happens, the police would reach there fast to make sure that adventure enthusiasts receive due safety.

Security forces on Sunday launched a combing operation in the Zabarwan forest area following information about the presence of terrorists there. The police said that when the firing between the terrorists and the security forces began, trekkers were in danger and sought shelter behind rocks. One of them called 100 to inform the police control room, following which the authorities temporarily halted the operation and evacuated the trekkers.

A call made to 100

A senior police official said that the call made by one of the trekkers to 100 helped the Police Control Room alert senior officers, who coordinated the rescue operation. The official said such a swift response from the control room was needed to avert what could have turned out to be a probable tragedy.

The Kashmir police chief asked all people—locals, tourists, and trekkers alike—to take advantage of the helpline services like dialing 100 or reaching the respective police station directly in such situations that require the police to intervene promptly so that quick response by the police can be ensured in coordination with other security operations still continuing.

Autumn is the season for trekking in the Kashmir valley. The valley also attracts a greater number of tourists from around the world for trekking and skiing. Independent trekkers, said local organizers, have been trekking into trouble at times. “Many security operations are conducted at high altitudes,” said an officer. “At such heights, potential hazards could possibly be there for the trekkers also.”.

