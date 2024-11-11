Omar Abdullah Travels By Road To Office In Jammu As Flights Are Disrupted

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a road trip from Srinagar to Jammu after his flight was cancelled due to low visibility, marking his first winter office visit in Jammu.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reached Jammu from Srinagar through road on Monday after his flight was cancelled in view of poor visibility at Jammu airport. Abdullah shared his experience on social media as he posted and used video of this journey, giving a glimpse into the first-ever travel of the chief minister from the summer capital to the winter seat of government through the road.

Poor visibility plagued the Jammu airport on Sunday, canceling as many as eleven flights besides technically cancelling another one. On Monday, flight operations went on the schedule, but travelers like Abdullah had to make quick adjustments. The chief minister adopted a road journey so as to reach the summer capital on time. Looking from the official residence balcony, Abdullah stated in one of his posts, “I don’t think flights will be running anytime soon today either. Hardly can see the sun through the haze.”

Abdullah Takes Followers On Road Journey

On the same day, as he finally agreed to the change of plans at the eleventh hour, Abdullah posted three videos on the social networking sites that detail the journey of his convoy via the scenic yet grueling road journey from Srinagar to Jammu. The mountain views accompanying winding roads didn’t constitute a mode of travel Abdullah was accustomed to for reaching the winter capital, where he was scheduled to start his formal work.

Day One In Jammu Secretariat

Abdullah received a warm welcome from government employees on Monday at 10 a.m when he arrived at the Jammu Civil Secretariat. This was the first time he was visiting the office since his appointment as chief minister on October 16. The government had instructed senior bureaucrats to shift base to Jammu from November 11 as part of the routine seasonal shifting of administrative chores. This shift makes Abdullah and other ministers come to Jammu in winters but is not a complete revival of the former ‘Darbar Move’ phenomenon.

On June 30, Jammu and Kashmir officially buried the 149-year-old ‘Darbar Move’, a rather strange ritual whereby government offices and employees are changing places every year between Srinagar and Jammu. The tradition ferried approximately 8,000–9,000 employees and important files between the two capitals twice a year, ensuring that the administration of government started in both cities.

