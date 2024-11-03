Farooq Abdullah’s ‘Terrorists Shouldn’t Be Killed’ Remark Sparks Controversy

Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of the National Conference, has stirred significant political controversy with his recent comments regarding how to handle captured terrorists.

Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of the National Conference, has stirred significant political controversy with his recent comments regarding how to handle captured terrorists. On Saturday, he suggested that instead of killing terrorists, they should be captured and interrogated. Abdullah believes this approach could yield valuable insights into the broader networks orchestrating the recent surge of terror attacks across Jammu and Kashmir.

Emphasizing the Importance of Interrogation

During his statement, Abdullah articulated that interrogating captured terrorists is crucial for uncovering the masterminds behind the attacks. He said, “If they (terrorists) are caught then we will get to know who is doing this. They should not be killed; they should be caught and asked who is behind them.” This perspective emphasizes the potential intelligence that could be gained, which may assist in dismantling the larger terrorist networks operating in the region.

Abdullah also raised concerns about the motives behind the recent Budgam terror attack, suggesting that it might have been orchestrated by those seeking to destabilize the government. “I have a doubt that it is done by the people who were trying to destabilize the government,” he remarked. He called for a thorough investigation into this incident to understand the underlying factors at play.

Call for a Comprehensive Investigation

Abdullah’s call for investigation highlights his suspicion that there may be external influences attempting to disrupt the political stability in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged, “It should be investigated. How is it that the government has come and this is happening?” He underscored the need to check if there is any agency involved in efforts to destabilize the current administration, specifically mentioning concerns related to Omar Abdullah, his party leader.

Political Reactions to Abdullah’s Statements

The reactions to Abdullah’s comments were swift and varied among political leaders. Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, responded by stating that the central government should take Abdullah’s statement seriously. Pawar emphasized Abdullah’s integrity and dedication to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, saying, “Farooq Abdullah is the tallest personality of Jammu and Kashmir. He has spent his life serving the people. If such a leader is making any statement, then the central government, especially the home ministry, should take it seriously and work towards resolving the situation.”

Conversely, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina was critical of Abdullah’s remarks. He asserted, “Farooq Abdullah knows that this terrorism is coming from Pakistan… This is a well-known fact.” Raina emphasized the need for unity in support of the army, police, and security forces, asserting that the community must come together to fight against the enemies of humanity.

Context of Recent Terror Attacks

Abdullah’s statements come amid a troubling increase in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Just recently, two laborers from Uttar Pradesh were shot at in the Budgam district, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region. This incident marks the fifth terror attack since the formation of a new government in the Union Territory last month. Local leaders, including Omar Abdullah, condemned the attack, with various political figures describing it as a cowardly act aimed at creating fear during festive times.

Former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta characterized the attack as an attempt by individuals following instructions from Pakistan, calling it a “cowardly attack on a festive occasion.” He underscored the need to identify those responsible for these attacks, stressing that many individuals continue to work as Over Ground Workers and Underground Workers for terrorist organizations.

Continued Concerns and Condemnations

The recent wave of violence has raised significant alarm among local leaders. National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi questioned the sudden rise in attacks following the recent elections, urging for greater scrutiny of the situation. Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra also condemned the attack, labeling it unfortunate, while Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari described it as the worst form of cowardice.

On October 24, just days before Abdullah’s statements, two soldiers and two army porters were killed in a terrorist attack near the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg. Earlier that day, another laborer from Uttar Pradesh was shot and injured in the Tral area of Pulwama district. The spate of violence includes a horrific incident on October 20, when a local doctor and six non-local laborers were gunned down at a construction site in Ganderbal.

As the situation evolves, Abdullah’s comments and the surrounding political discourse highlight the ongoing challenges in addressing terrorism and ensuring stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

