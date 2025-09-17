A Mother’s Blessings, Heeraben-The Heart Of Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning 75. His modesty of origin from a humble home in Vadnagar to the pinnacle of political power is still rooted in the dignity of his late mother, Heeraben, who passed away at 100 in December 2022. Heeraben, for Modi, was not only another parent but a clean inspiration, discipline, and quiet encouragement towards educating him. In his writings and speeches he often remembered her efforts of washing dishes in neighbors’ homes, working the charkha and getting through the daily drudgery of poverty, all the while ensuring her children could live with honor.

Growing up in a poor family, Modi spent his early years in a dingy, mud-brick house with a clay-tiled roof. The hardships of that era, like leaky roofs during the monsoon rains and cooking in smoke-filled kitchens, marked him. Some of his social welfare schemes, like the Ujjwala Yojana that provided LPG connections to the poor, were reminiscent of watching his mother toil over a wood-burning stove.

Modi grew up in down to earth mindset

But beyond the material hardships, it was the values conveyed to him by Heeraben that influenced his life. When Narendra Modi was made chief minister of the state of Gujarat in 2001, Heeraben offered him a simple instruction: “I don’t understand what you do in government, but I want you to know to never take a bribe.” That one lesson penetrated into the very core of his public self and personal commitment to integrity in public service.

Her insistence on cleanliness, respect for sanitation workers, and kindness towards others shaped Modi’s vision for initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He fondly remembered how his mother would always serve tea to drain cleaners in Vadnagar, teaching him that dignity belongs to every kind of labor.

Heeraben’s simple life

Though he stands so tall in politics, Modi would always present himself as his mother’s son before anything else. He would go to her in Raysan village and take blessings on his birthdays and prior to elections. In her simple life no jewelry, no expectations, only austerity he saw the virtues of humility and service.

Today, on India’s Prime Minister’s 75th birthday, his mother’s unassuming strength and life lessons continue to be the center of his narrative. Heeraben’s legacy is not in grand monuments, but in the values of honesty, hard work, and empathy that continue to be the touchstone of Narendra Modi.

