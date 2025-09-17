From Delhi To Dhar: How BJP Is Marking PM Modi’s 75th Birthday With Big Welfare Push
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > From Delhi To Dhar: How BJP Is Marking PM Modi’s 75th Birthday With Big Welfare Push

From Delhi To Dhar: How BJP Is Marking PM Modi’s 75th Birthday With Big Welfare Push

BJP is celebrating PM Modi’s 75th birthday with a nationwide “Seva Pakhwada.” Events include launching Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs in Delhi, 500 crèches for labourers’ children, women’s health schemes, and the new Suman Sakhi Chatbot in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP marks PM Modi’s 75th birthday with ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (Photo: ANI)
BJP marks PM Modi’s 75th birthday with ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 17, 2025 09:11:46 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday today, September 17, with a series of nationwide events and welfare programmes under the “Seva Pakhwada” campaign. The two-week-long initiative will run from September 17 to October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, and focuses on health, nutrition, and social welfare.

Delhi Govt’s Childcare Initiative

On the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also declared launching 500 crèches for women labourers’ children to provide secure childcare assistance to working mothers in the city.

Delhi: Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs Inaugurated

41 centres of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are being launched today as Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs in Delhi. The MCD is planning to establish over 300 such units, converting PHCs, sub-centres, maternity homes, and polyclinics into modern facilities with better medical services and better infrastructure. On September 30, another 19 centres will be launched, and 50 centres are planned to be launched next month.

Madhya Pradesh: Modi Launches Countrywide Campaigns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his birthday in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, by inaugurating the “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar” campaign and the eighth National Nutritional Month. He will also inaugurate various developmental projects under women and children’s health while addressing a public gathering.

As part of the scheme, Modi will directly credit fund under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) into the bank accounts of almost 10 lakh women. The scheme offers financial benefits to pregnant and lactating women for safe motherhood and child care.

Tech for Healthcare: Suman Sakhi Chatbot

Another focus of the event is the introduction of the “Suman Sakhi Chatbot”, a technology tool to deliver correct and timely information related to health to pregnant women, particularly for rural and far-flung areas. The chatbot will help spread maternal and child health awareness, providing access to life-saving health care facilities.

Nationwide Seva Pakhwada Campaign

Across states, BJP leaders and workers are organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, exhibitions, and health awareness programmes to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday. The campaign reflects the party’s emphasis on “Seva, Sushasan aur Gareeb Kalyan” (service, good governance, and welfare of the poor), which has been a recurring theme of Modi’s leadership.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: BJP Launches ‘Seva Pakhwada’, Leaders Extend Wishes On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Tags: bjphome-hero-pos-5PM Modi 75th Birthdaypm-modi-birthday

RELATED News

A Mother’s Blessings, Heeraben-The Heart Of Narendra Modi
"You've instilled a culture of achieving great goals in country": President Murmu extends birthday wishes to PM Modi
Vishwakarma Puja 2025: From Date To Puja Timings, Everything You Should Know
National Herald money laundering case: Court seeks further clarifications from ED, calls IO with case file
13 Dead In Dehradun Cloudburst, 16 Missing And 900 Stranded In Uttarakhand

LATEST NEWS

Analysis-Why Trump's push to nix quarterly reporting may succeed this time
Bigg Boss 19 SHOCKER: Abhishek Bajaj EVICTED After Heated Clash With Shehbaaz Badesha – Fans STUNNED!
Research links childhood loneliness with risk of dementia when old
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Backs Down Last Minute, Pakistan’s Demand Met!
"Proud to share such a strong friendship with India": Australian PM Albanese wishes PM Modi on his birthday
Manoj Joshi highlights PM Modi's commitment to public welfare on his 75th birthday
Bigg Boss 19 Day 24 Highlights: Shehbaz Badesha – Amaal Malik Prank Turns Ugly, Nominations Heat Up, Drama Peaks In Explosive Episode
DO NOT MISS THIS GOLDEN TIME! Yellow Meta Takes An Unexpected Dip While Silver Skyrockets; Check Prices In Your City Now!
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' renewed for season 5
Nifty, Sensex open in green ahead of Fed meet; positive sentiment after Modi-Trump call
From Delhi To Dhar: How BJP Is Marking PM Modi’s 75th Birthday With Big Welfare Push

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Delhi To Dhar: How BJP Is Marking PM Modi’s 75th Birthday With Big Welfare Push

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Delhi To Dhar: How BJP Is Marking PM Modi’s 75th Birthday With Big Welfare Push
From Delhi To Dhar: How BJP Is Marking PM Modi’s 75th Birthday With Big Welfare Push
From Delhi To Dhar: How BJP Is Marking PM Modi’s 75th Birthday With Big Welfare Push
From Delhi To Dhar: How BJP Is Marking PM Modi’s 75th Birthday With Big Welfare Push

QUICK LINKS