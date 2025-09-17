From Delhi To Dhar: How BJP Is Marking PM Modi’s 75th Birthday With Big Welfare Push

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday today, September 17, with a series of nationwide events and welfare programmes under the “Seva Pakhwada” campaign. The two-week-long initiative will run from September 17 to October 2, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, and focuses on health, nutrition, and social welfare.

Delhi Govt’s Childcare Initiative

On the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also declared launching 500 crèches for women labourers’ children to provide secure childcare assistance to working mothers in the city.

Delhi: Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs Inaugurated

41 centres of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are being launched today as Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs in Delhi. The MCD is planning to establish over 300 such units, converting PHCs, sub-centres, maternity homes, and polyclinics into modern facilities with better medical services and better infrastructure. On September 30, another 19 centres will be launched, and 50 centres are planned to be launched next month.

Madhya Pradesh: Modi Launches Countrywide Campaigns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his birthday in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, by inaugurating the “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar” campaign and the eighth National Nutritional Month. He will also inaugurate various developmental projects under women and children’s health while addressing a public gathering.

As part of the scheme, Modi will directly credit fund under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) into the bank accounts of almost 10 lakh women. The scheme offers financial benefits to pregnant and lactating women for safe motherhood and child care.

Tech for Healthcare: Suman Sakhi Chatbot

Another focus of the event is the introduction of the “Suman Sakhi Chatbot”, a technology tool to deliver correct and timely information related to health to pregnant women, particularly for rural and far-flung areas. The chatbot will help spread maternal and child health awareness, providing access to life-saving health care facilities.

Nationwide Seva Pakhwada Campaign

Across states, BJP leaders and workers are organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, exhibitions, and health awareness programmes to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday. The campaign reflects the party’s emphasis on “Seva, Sushasan aur Gareeb Kalyan” (service, good governance, and welfare of the poor), which has been a recurring theme of Modi’s leadership.

