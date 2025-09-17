PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: BJP Launches ‘Seva Pakhwada’, Leaders Extend Wishes On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: Trump Sends Wishes As PM Modi Marks 75th Birthday with Health & Nutrition Push
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, marking his birthday with the launch of key health and nutrition initiatives. Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month). As part of the celebrations, AIIMS Delhi is also conducting medical check-up camps at four centres to promote women’s health and nutrition awareness.
Extending his gratitude for global wishes, Modi thanked US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night for his greetings. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening India-US ties and expressed support for Washington’s efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, highlighting his focus on diplomacy and international cooperation.
The Union Ministry of Culture has launched the seventh edition of the Prime Minister’s mementos e-auction, featuring over 1,300 gifts received by PM Narendra Modi in the past year. The auction, running from September 17 to October 2, will support the Namami Gange Mission.
Among the prized items is a statue of Goddess Tulja Bhavani inside a miniature temple structure, carrying a base price of ₹10.39 lakh.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a 15-day nationwide campaign, ‘Seva Pakhwada’, to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. The initiative will feature blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions highlighting the Centre’s achievements.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the campaign reflects service and dedication, announcing that Delhi will receive projects worth ₹1,600 crore, including new hospital blocks, dialysis machines, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and facilities for old age homes.
