PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: BJP Launches ‘Seva Pakhwada’, Leaders Extend Wishes On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: Trump Sends Wishes As PM Modi Marks 75th Birthday with Health & Nutrition Push

PM Modi turns 75 (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, marking his birthday with the launch of key health and nutrition initiatives. Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month). As part of the celebrations, AIIMS Delhi is also conducting medical check-up camps at four centres to promote women’s health and nutrition awareness.

Extending his gratitude for global wishes, Modi thanked US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night for his greetings. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening India-US ties and expressed support for Washington’s efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, highlighting his focus on diplomacy and international cooperation.

