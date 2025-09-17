PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: BJP Launches ‘Seva Pakhwada’, Leaders Extend Wishes On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Live

PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: BJP Launches ‘Seva Pakhwada’, Leaders Extend Wishes On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

🕒 Updated: September 17, 2025 07:35:26 IST
✍️ Written by: Sofia Babu Chacko

PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: Trump Sends Wishes As PM Modi Marks 75th Birthday with Health & Nutrition Push

PM Modi turns 75 (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi turns 75 (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 today, marking his birthday with the launch of key health and nutrition initiatives. Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah (Nutrition Month). As part of the celebrations, AIIMS Delhi is also conducting medical check-up camps at four centres to promote women’s health and nutrition awareness.

Extending his gratitude for global wishes, Modi thanked US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night for his greetings. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening India-US ties and expressed support for Washington’s efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict, highlighting his focus on diplomacy and international cooperation.

ALSO READ: On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’

Live Updates

  • 07:30 (IST) 17 Sep 2025

    PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: Surat Marks PM Modi’s 75th Birthday With Giant Tricolor And Massive Fabric Poster

  • 07:26 (IST) 17 Sep 2025

    PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: Over 1,300 Gifts Received by PM Modi Go Under the Hammer in 7th E-Auction

    The Union Ministry of Culture has launched the seventh edition of the Prime Minister’s mementos e-auction, featuring over 1,300 gifts received by PM Narendra Modi in the past year. The auction, running from September 17 to October 2, will support the Namami Gange Mission.

    Among the prized items is a statue of Goddess Tulja Bhavani inside a miniature temple structure, carrying a base price of ₹10.39 lakh.

  • 07:05 (IST) 17 Sep 2025

    PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: BJP Launches 15-Day ‘Seva Pakhwada’ to Mark PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a 15-day nationwide campaign, ‘Seva Pakhwada’, to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. The initiative will feature blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions highlighting the Centre’s achievements.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the campaign reflects service and dedication, announcing that Delhi will receive projects worth ₹1,600 crore, including new hospital blocks, dialysis machines, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and facilities for old age homes.

PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: BJP Launches ‘Seva Pakhwada’, Leaders Extend Wishes On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: BJP Launches ‘Seva Pakhwada’, Leaders Extend Wishes On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: BJP Launches ‘Seva Pakhwada’, Leaders Extend Wishes On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: BJP Launches ‘Seva Pakhwada’, Leaders Extend Wishes On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: BJP Launches ‘Seva Pakhwada’, Leaders Extend Wishes On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday
PM Modi Birthday LIVE Updates: BJP Launches ‘Seva Pakhwada’, Leaders Extend Wishes On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

QUICK LINKS