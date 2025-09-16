On PM Modi’s 75th Birthday, Trump Praises ‘Friend Narendra’ For ‘Tremendous Job’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ending the Russia-Ukraine war as he praised the prime minister for “doing a tremendous job” while also thanking him for extending support toward ending the long-drawn war between Russia and Ukraine.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump shared details of a phone conversation he had with PM Modi on the latter’s 75th birthday, and wrote, “Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT”.

PM Modi Thanks Trump for Birthday Greetings, Says Committed to Taking Ties to New Heights

Meanwhile, PM Modi thanked Trump for his phone call and greetings on his 75th birthday and said he — just like the American President — is fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi referred to President Trump as “my friend” and said that India supports his initiatives for peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict.

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” he said.

Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2025







Notably, Trump’s wishes came on a day the US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch was in New Delhi to discuss next steps in the India-US trade negotiations.

Lynch had a positive meeting with his counterpart Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal earlier in the day to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations with the two sides deciding to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative led by Chief Negotiator for India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations Brendan Lynch visited India on September 16, 2025.

“They held discussions with officials from the Department of Commerce, led by the Special Secretary, Department of Commerce on India-US trade ties, including on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement,” it said.

“Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” the statement added.

A US Embassy spokesperson said Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi with Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations.

For the uninitiated, India and the US have earlier held five rounds of negotiations for a trade deal. The proposed last round of talks with the US in August was postponed.

Trump Cites Russian Oil Imports as Reason for Doubling Tariffs on Indian Exports

Over the past few months, the two sides have been negotiating for an interim trade deal. Trump, for his part, announced 25 percent tariffs on Indian goods in July, and a few days later, imposed another 25 percent tariff over and above the existing levies, effectively taking the total to 50 percent as the US President cited New Delhi’s continued imports of Russian oil. The 50 percent tariffs came into effect on August 27.

India has expressed reservations over the US demand for opening up the agricultural and dairy sectors, which are key to the country as they help provide livelihood to a large section of people.

New Delhi and Washington initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

Last week, PM Modi said trade talks between India and the United States would help “unlock the limitless potential” of the partnership, after Trump called for addressing “trade barriers” between the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi described New Delhi and Washington as “natural partners” and said he was confident about the progress of the negotiations. The PM also expressed his willingness to speak to Trump.

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” PM Modi had said in the X post.

