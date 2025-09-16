2014–2025: What PM Modi Did On His Birthday Each Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday on September 17. Born into a humble family, PM is known for living a simple life. PM doesn’t indulge in pompous gatherings, and his birthdays haven’t been different.

Since being elected as Prime Minister, Modi has spent his birthdays with his mother Heerben, inaugurating government projects or meeting the common people.

This year, PM is expected to celebrate his special day by launching a healthcare mission for women and children.

As he turns 75 today, here is a recap of how PM Modi celebrated his birthday over the last 11 years:

2024: PM Modi’s 74th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 74th birthday in Odisha with the common people. He interacted with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-Urban).

He attended the housewarming ceremony of a PMAY-Urban beneficiary and offered prayers at the newly built home. The house owner offered kheer to the PM to celebrate his birthday.

2023: PM Modi’s 73rd Birthday

PM Modi celebrated his 73rd birthday by announcing the PM Vishwakarma Yojana for farmers, craftsmen, and artisans of the country.

He also launched the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) and the extension of the Delhi Airport Express line – two important infrastructure projects.

He cut a 73-kg laddoo cake in Varanasi, which is his Lok Sabha constituency. The 73-kg cake referred to his age.

2022: PM Modi’s 72nd Birthday

Modi celebrated his 72nd birthday by releasing the cheetahs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, 2022. These were brought from Namibia to Gwalior as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project.

2021: PM Modi’s 71st Birthday

Modi celebrated his 71st birthday by discharging his official duties. On his birthday, a large COVID-19 vaccination drive was organised. Almost 2.26 crore vaccines were administered in a single day.

He also addressed the representatives of the participating nations at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

2020: PM Modi’s 70th Birthday

2020 was a year when COVID-19 hit the entire world. India was also fighting against the deadly virus. Modi kept his 70th birthday celebrations low-key.

On September 17, 2020, the BJP organised camps and help desks as part of ‘Sewa Saptah’ to mark the PM’s special day. Blood donations were organized throughout the country while rations were distributed to the poor.

2019: PM Modi’s 69th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 7Oth birthday in Gujarat by visiting the Statue of Unity. He visited Kevadiya and participated in the ‘Namami Narmada’ festival.

On this day, the dam was filled to its full reservoir level of 138.88 meters to celebrate the PM’s special day.

2018: PM Modi’s 68th Birthday

PM Modi spent his 68th birthday at his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. He visited a primary school in the historic city and celebrated his special day with school children. He gave gifts to students, including solar lamps, stationery, school bags, and notebooks.

He also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in the city.

2017: PM Modi’s 67th Birthday

PM Modi celebrated his 67th birthday in Gujarat by dedicating the Sardar Sarovar Dam project to the country. He was accompanied by students who chanted Vedic hymns. He also visited the residence of Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, who had died just one day earlier on September 16.

2016: PM Modi’s 66th Birthday

PM Modi spent his 66th birthday with his mother, Heeraba, in Gujarat. He sought her blessings. On the same day, he visited Navsari, where he distributed aid to several differently-abled people. On his arrival, 989 lamps were lit simultaneously in Navsari to mark the prime minister’s birthday.

2015: PM Modi’s 65th Birthday

On his 65th birthday, PM Modi visited ‘Shauryanjali’, a military exhibition to mark the golden jubilee of the Indo-Pak War of 1965.

PM Modi spoke about the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces during the war against Pakistan.

A 365-kg ladoo was cut to celebrate the PM’s special day.

2014: PM Modi’s 64th Birthday

2014 was PM Modi’s first year as the PM of the country. Modi celebrated his 64th birthday with her mother. He sought her blessings and spent the day with her. Modi later joined the office for work.

PM received a gift of Rs 5001 from his mother. He donated this amount to the Jammu and Kashmir relief fund as the erstwhile state was reeling under floods.

The prime minister also hosted a special dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmedabad on his 64th birthday.

