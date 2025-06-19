‘A Shield For Us’: Ghazal And Marium Come Back Safely As India Initiates Operation Sindhu

Amidst the missiles slicing through the Iranian skies and fear hovering like dust, two young Indian students—Ghazal and Marium—found themselves trapped in a storm they did not create. What ensued was a rescue operation filled with urgency, negotiation, and understated bravery. Operation Sindhu, initiated by the Indian government, served as their route back home.

On June 17, in the context of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the Indian Embassy helped evacuate 110 Indian students from northern Iran. Included in the group were Ghazal and Marium. Facing an unpredictable path, they were transported by road to Armenia, with Indian officials overseeing each phase. A dedicated flight from Yerevan took off at 14:55 on June 18, transporting the initial group of evacuees. It is anticipated to arrive in New Delhi during the early morning of June 19.

Exclusively speaking to News X, Ghazal stated, “The Indian embassy has served as a protection for us.” We have been detecting drones and missiles, but the steadfast backing of the Indian government has brought us back to our residence. I take pride in being Indian. “Thanks, Government of India.”

Marium mirrored her feelings, showing emotion while remaining composed. She remembered how embassy officials maintained constant communication, leading them through times when sirens yelled louder than logic. “They not only assisted us—they supported us,” she stated.

During the operation, Indian diplomats persist in assisting nationals in moving from high-risk regions to more secure locations within Iran prior to evacuation.

Emergency hotlines are still operational, but for Ghazal and Marium, the call that was most significant was the one that returned them home.

