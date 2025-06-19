Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > India > ‘A Shield For Us’: Ghazal And Marium Come Back Safely As India Initiates Operation Sindhu

‘A Shield For Us’: Ghazal And Marium Come Back Safely As India Initiates Operation Sindhu

Amid rising Iran-Israel tensions, India evacuated 110 students, including Ghazal and Marium, via Operation Sindhu. With missiles overhead, they were safely guided to Armenia, then flown to Delhi grateful for the Indian government's swift action and support.

Published By: Bryan Thomas
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 17:05:00 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Amidst the missiles slicing through the Iranian skies and fear hovering like dust, two young Indian students—Ghazal and Marium—found themselves trapped in a storm they did not create. What ensued was a rescue operation filled with urgency, negotiation, and understated bravery. Operation Sindhu, initiated by the Indian government, served as their route back home. 

On June 17, in the context of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the Indian Embassy helped evacuate 110 Indian students from northern Iran. Included in the group were Ghazal and Marium. Facing an unpredictable path, they were transported by road to Armenia, with Indian officials overseeing each phase. A dedicated flight from Yerevan took off at 14:55 on June 18, transporting the initial group of evacuees. It is anticipated to arrive in New Delhi during the early morning of June 19. 

Exclusively speaking to News X, Ghazal stated, “The Indian embassy has served as a protection for us.” We have been detecting drones and missiles, but the steadfast backing of the Indian government has brought us back to our residence. I take pride in being Indian. “Thanks, Government of India.” 

Marium mirrored her feelings, showing emotion while remaining composed. She remembered how embassy officials maintained constant communication, leading them through times when sirens yelled louder than logic. “They not only assisted us—they supported us,” she stated. 

During the operation, Indian diplomats persist in assisting nationals in moving from high-risk regions to more secure locations within Iran prior to evacuation. 

Emergency hotlines are still operational, but for Ghazal and Marium, the call that was most significant was the one that returned them home.

ALSO READ: Assam Boat Tragedy: Families Wait In Anguish As Schoolchildren Go Missing In Brahmaputra

Tags: ghazal and mariumoperation sindhu
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?