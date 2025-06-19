Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > India > Assam Boat Tragedy: Families Wait In Anguish As Schoolchildren Go Missing In Brahmaputra

Assam Boat Tragedy: Families Wait In Anguish As Schoolchildren Go Missing In Brahmaputra

A tragic boat accident in Assam’s Nalbari district left several schoolchildren missing after a ferry carrying over 100 people capsized in the Brahmaputra River. Rescue efforts are ongoing as families wait in anguish for news of their loved ones.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 16:49:22 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

On Thursday morning, a vessel with more than 100 on board mostly school children was capsized in the Brahmaputra River in the vicinity of Nalbari district in Assam. The vessel, which was carrying the passengers from Peradhara ghat to Larkuchi, sank in the middle of the river, allegedly after disintegrating under unknown conditions.

Witnesses told of moments of panic and terror as the ship collapsed. “There was a big crack, and then the boat just broke apart and sank. Lots of the children began screaming out for help,” said one local resident, who ran to the scene and assisted in pulling survivors from the sea.

Although some of the passengers were saved by locals and rescue efforts, numerous children are reportedly missing. The number of casualties remains unknown, and the environment on the site remains hostile as anxious families try to trace information about their loved ones.

Assam Boat Tragedy rescue

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, district police, and local volunteers have mounted a massive search and rescue effort. The rescue operation has sent rescue boats and divers into action, with top Nalbari district administration officials overseeing the operation on the ground.

“The situation is critical. We’re doing everything possible to find the missing passengers, particularly the children,” said the senior SDRF officer on site.

Boating accidents are painfully routine in Assam, especially in the monsoon season when the rivers swell up and currents become erratic. Experts have raised many an alarm over the issue of overloading and the lack of upkeep of passenger boats that navigate the state’s enormous riverine systems.

The authorities have issued a statement declaring a probe into Thursday’s accident to establish the cause of the crash and if the boat had received the proper clearances for safety. Initial reports indicate the boat was over capacity.

While waiting on the banks of the Brahmaputra, some with school bags and recovered belongings from the river, people are mourning together and hoping. There are demands for tougher enforcement of safety protocols and more appropriate river transport infrastructure in the area.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Flag Off India’s First Diesel Locomotive Export To Guinea From Bihar’s Saran

Tags: assam boat tragedybrahmaputra
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?