Assam Boat Tragedy: Families Wait In Anguish As Schoolchildren Go Missing In Brahmaputra

On Thursday morning, a vessel with more than 100 on board mostly school children was capsized in the Brahmaputra River in the vicinity of Nalbari district in Assam. The vessel, which was carrying the passengers from Peradhara ghat to Larkuchi, sank in the middle of the river, allegedly after disintegrating under unknown conditions.

Witnesses told of moments of panic and terror as the ship collapsed. “There was a big crack, and then the boat just broke apart and sank. Lots of the children began screaming out for help,” said one local resident, who ran to the scene and assisted in pulling survivors from the sea.

Although some of the passengers were saved by locals and rescue efforts, numerous children are reportedly missing. The number of casualties remains unknown, and the environment on the site remains hostile as anxious families try to trace information about their loved ones.

Assam Boat Tragedy rescue

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, district police, and local volunteers have mounted a massive search and rescue effort. The rescue operation has sent rescue boats and divers into action, with top Nalbari district administration officials overseeing the operation on the ground.

“The situation is critical. We’re doing everything possible to find the missing passengers, particularly the children,” said the senior SDRF officer on site.

Boating accidents are painfully routine in Assam, especially in the monsoon season when the rivers swell up and currents become erratic. Experts have raised many an alarm over the issue of overloading and the lack of upkeep of passenger boats that navigate the state’s enormous riverine systems.

The authorities have issued a statement declaring a probe into Thursday’s accident to establish the cause of the crash and if the boat had received the proper clearances for safety. Initial reports indicate the boat was over capacity.

While waiting on the banks of the Brahmaputra, some with school bags and recovered belongings from the river, people are mourning together and hoping. There are demands for tougher enforcement of safety protocols and more appropriate river transport infrastructure in the area.

