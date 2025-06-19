PM Modi To Flag Off India’s First Diesel Locomotive Export To Guinea From Bihar’s Saran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a shipment of “Made in India” diesel locomotives from Saran District in Bihar to the West African country of Guinea on June 20. This is the first-ever international export of diesel engines by an Indian state-run project which is a strong indication of the nation’s emerging industrial capabilities.

Saran has been carrying India’s freedom movement legacy for years. Now, it is writing a new chapter that of engineering prowess, international outreach, and local pride. India is to export 140 high-tech diesel engines to Guinea under the ambitious “Project KOMO” worth ₹3,000 crore.

Big advantage for Bihar

This project, driven by the Wabtec Diesel Locomotive Factory, a 76% Wabtec and 24% Indian Railways joint venture, is a huge boost for Bihar, as well as India’s export aspirations. Wabtec Diesel Locomotive Factory, a joint venture between Wabtec (76%) and Indian Railways (24%), has already produced 729 high-horsepower diesel engines since its inception in 2018 including 545 units of 4500 HP and 184 units of 6000 HP. And now, with this first export driven by the state, it’s solidly becoming a emerging hub for international railway production.

This reflects India’s devotion to South-South cooperation and self-reliance. The shipment of locomotives to Guinea is an act of solidarity and technological cohesiveness between developing countries.

A story is rewriting for Bihar

The “Make in Bihar – Make for the World” slogan is no longer a catchphrase it’s a ground reality. Saran’s industrial rebirth is a tale of change and potential. Young engineers, skilled laborers, and local retailers are members of a vibrant ecosystem that’s rewriting the story of Bihar.

This historic milestone also shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s shared vision to put states like Bihar in the mainstream of India’s industrial development. Their combined emphasis on infrastructure, local jobs, and international partnerships is transforming small towns into drivers of big change.

