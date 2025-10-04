LIVE TV
Home > India > Aamir Khan Earned Rs 500 Crore Plus From 3 Idiots, But Chooses To Remain Silent On Injustice To Sonam Wangchuck? Netizen Questions

Aamir Khan Earned Rs 500 Crore Plus From 3 Idiots, But Chooses To Remain Silent On Injustice To Sonam Wangchuck? Netizen Questions

As protests erupted in Leh, Ladakh, following demands for statehood and cultural protection, Sonam Wangchuk the real-life inspiration behind Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’ character — emerged at the center of the unrest. The engineer and education reformer led peaceful demonstrations that turned violent, leaving four dead and dozens injured. On September 26, Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act, sparking widespread social media discussions. Fans criticized Khan for staying silent despite earning over ₹500 crore from his biopic on Wangchuk, drawing parallels between the film’s message of justice and real-life events.

Pic Credit : Reddit
Pic Credit : Reddit

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 4, 2025 13:23:27 IST

Aamir Khan Earned Rs 500 Crore Plus From 3 Idiots, But Chooses To Remain Silent On Injustice To Sonam Wangchuck? Netizen Questions

As fires raged through parts of Leh, the main town of India’s Ladakh region, last week and clashes between protesters and police left at least four dead and dozens injured, one name stood at the heart of it all: Sonam Wangchuk engineer, environmentalist, education reformer, and now the unlikely face of dissent in India’s cold desert. Wangchuk, 59, co-founded the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) to improve education in the region and has led peaceful protests advocating jobs, environmental protection, and cultural preservation.

Inspiration Behind ‘3 Idiots’

To many outside Ladakh, Wangchuk is best known as the real-life inspiration for Phunsukh Wangdu, the quirky genius portrayed by Aamir Khan in the 2009 Bollywood blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’. In Ladakh, he holds deeper significance as a local hero and reformer who challenges authorities to protect citizens’ rights. Wangchuk studied mechanical engineering at the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, and pursued earthen architecture in France. His work blends innovation, sustainability, and activism, creating a rare profile of a public intellectual and social reformer in India’s northernmost cold desert.

Protests and Arrest

Following Ladakh’s Union Territory status in 2019, Wangchuk became a key voice for statehood and Sixth Schedule protections, leading peaceful protests addressing jobs, culture, and the environment. On September 10, he began a hunger strike in Leh alongside the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance. Violence erupted during the protest, leaving four dead and over 90 injured. On September 24, Wangchuk ended the strike to prevent further bloodshed. Two days later, Leh Police arrested him under the National Security Act (NSA), sparking national debates and social media attention on his role and influence.

Internet Reacts to Wangchuk’s Arrest

Social media users quickly drew parallels between Wangchuk and his cinematic counterpart, Phunsukh Wangdu. A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) quoted the iconic dialogue, “Ek din tum roage aur main hasunga,” highlighting the public’s connection between real-life events and the film. Discussions focused on Wangchuk’s courage and the irony of his arrest given his celebrated life story. Trending hashtags and viral content reinforced his prominence in both cultural and political conversations. The arrest has amplified the dialogue on civil liberties, public protest, and celebrity influence in India.

Aamir Khan’s Silence Sparks Debate

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who reportedly earned over ₹500 crore from his latest biopic on Wangchuk, faces criticism for remaining silent amid these events. Fans and social media users expressed disappointment over Khan’s inaction, noting that his socially relevant films often champion justice and resilience. Observers highlight the disconnect between celebrity commercial success and social responsibility, stressing that Khan’s influential voice could draw attention to injustices affecting ordinary citizens. Discussions around his silence have intensified, reflecting public expectation for high-profile figures to speak on critical social and political matters.

Calls for Accountability

Critics argue that Khan’s contribution to societal discourse is crucial, especially in cases involving civic rights and marginalized communities. Supporters urge him to leverage his platform, emphasizing that the actor has historically inspired audiences through storytelling. Many point out the irony of Wangchuk’s biopic promoting resilience and justice, while real-life events demand advocacy and support. As debates continue online, the public anticipates Khan’s response. Observers suggest that celebrity engagement in social causes not only raises awareness but also reinforces the societal values depicted in their films.

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 10:26 AM IST
Tags: amir khanLadakh Protestleh-violenceSonam Wangchuk

Aamir Khan Earned Rs 500 Crore Plus From 3 Idiots, But Chooses To Remain Silent On Injustice To Sonam Wangchuck? Netizen Questions

QUICK LINKS