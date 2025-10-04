Is Crackers Banned In Diwali? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Says, ‘Diwali Is Incomplete Without …’

As the most awaited festival- Diwali is around the cornor, the questions of bursting crackers in the national capital and NCR is a are buzzing. As the Supreme Court in its recent decisions, expressed concerns over fire crackers and has called for Pan India framework for fire cracker policy. The court has emphasized the need to protect the right to clean air for all citizens, not just the elite. It has also called for a balanced approach that considers the economic impact on the firecracker industry and explores scientifically improved “green crackers” to reduce harmful emissions.

However, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attended the Ram Tilak programme organised by the Nav Shri Dharmik Ramleela Committee at the Red Fort. Addressing the gathering, she said the vision of transforming Delhi into Ram Nagari gained further strength with the festivities. She added that Lord Ram’s blessings guide the city and underlined that Ramleela celebrations across Delhi reflected devotion and enthusiasm during Vijayadashami. Gupta also reminded the audience that Ramleela’s message is eternal, showing how falsehood will always be defeated by truth.

VIDEO | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) attends Ram Tilak programme organised by Nav Shri Dharmik Ramleela committee at Red Fort. She says, “The resolve to transform Delhi into the Ram Nagari gains further momentum from today. May Lord Ram’s blessings always remain with us.… pic.twitter.com/xpvaH3Gd77 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 3, 2025

CM says Diwali celebrations feel incomplete without fireworks

Rekha Gupta highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of Diwali for millions of Hindus, calling it the festival that marks Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya. She said Diwali celebrations feel incomplete without fireworks and crackers, which bring sparkle to the festival.

While stressing the importance of green practices, she noted that preserving tradition is equally vital. Gupta stated that authorities must enforce safety and environmental rules but should also ensure that Hindu sentiments remain respected during the festive period.

Also Read: PM Modi Lauds Donald Trump On Stopping The Gaza – Israel War, Says ‘Welcome President Trump’s Leadership As Peace Efforts…’