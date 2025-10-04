LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > India > Is Crackers Banned In Diwali? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Says, ‘Diwali Is Incomplete Without …’

Is Crackers Banned In Diwali? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Says, ‘Diwali Is Incomplete Without …’

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attended the Ram Tilak programme at Red Fort and emphasized that Diwali celebrations feel incomplete without fireworks. While supporting green practices, she urged authorities to balance tradition with environmental safety, ensuring Hindu sentiments remain respected during the festival.

Is Crackers Banned In Diwali? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Says, ‘Diwali Is Incomplete Without …’

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 4, 2025 09:32:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Crackers Banned In Diwali? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Says, ‘Diwali Is Incomplete Without …’

As the most awaited festival- Diwali is around the cornor, the questions of bursting crackers in the national capital and NCR is a are buzzing. As the Supreme Court in its recent decisions, expressed concerns over fire crackers and has called for Pan India framework for fire cracker policy.  The court has emphasized the need to protect the right to clean air for all citizens, not just the elite. It has also called for a balanced approach that considers the economic impact on the firecracker industry and explores scientifically improved “green crackers” to reduce harmful emissions.

However, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attended the Ram Tilak programme organised by the Nav Shri Dharmik Ramleela Committee at the Red Fort. Addressing the gathering, she said the vision of transforming Delhi into Ram Nagari gained further strength with the festivities. She added that Lord Ram’s blessings guide the city and underlined that Ramleela celebrations across Delhi reflected devotion and enthusiasm during Vijayadashami. Gupta also reminded the audience that Ramleela’s message is eternal, showing how falsehood will always be defeated by truth.

CM says Diwali celebrations feel incomplete without fireworks

Rekha Gupta highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of Diwali for millions of Hindus, calling it the festival that marks Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya. She said Diwali celebrations feel incomplete without fireworks and crackers, which bring sparkle to the festival.

While stressing the importance of green practices, she noted that preserving tradition is equally vital. Gupta stated that authorities must enforce safety and environmental rules but should also ensure that Hindu sentiments remain respected during the festive period.

Also Read: PM Modi Lauds Donald Trump On Stopping The Gaza – Israel War, Says ‘Welcome President Trump’s Leadership As Peace Efforts…’

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 9:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhi cmdiwaliFire crackers banRekha Gupta

RELATED News

Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
EarlyJobs Expands Franchise Network to 10 Districts, Boosting Tier 2 & 3 City Recruitment in India
Actress Jashn Agnihotri Wins Hearts with Her Simplicity at Durga Puja Celebrations in New Delhi
UPSC Makes Major Policy Shift, Will Publish Provisional Answer Key After Prelims

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Seeks Global Partners to Boost AI Chip Supply and Raise Infrastructure Funds
JKBOSE Class 10th Datesheet 2025 OUT: Check Complete Board Exam Schedule, 15% Relaxation in Syllabus | Direct Link
Did You Know Rashmika Mandanna Was Once Engaged To This Kannada Actor?
Is Crackers Banned In Diwali? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Says, ‘Diwali Is Incomplete Without …’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Crackers Banned In Diwali? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Says, ‘Diwali Is Incomplete Without …’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Crackers Banned In Diwali? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Says, ‘Diwali Is Incomplete Without …’
Is Crackers Banned In Diwali? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Says, ‘Diwali Is Incomplete Without …’
Is Crackers Banned In Diwali? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Says, ‘Diwali Is Incomplete Without …’
Is Crackers Banned In Diwali? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Says, ‘Diwali Is Incomplete Without …’

QUICK LINKS