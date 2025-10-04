PM Modi Lauds Donald Trump On Stopping The Gaza – Israel War, Says ‘Welcome President Trump’s Leadership As Peace Efforts…’

In the latest development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X (formerly Twitter) welcomed President Donald Trump’s leadership as Gaza peace efforts saw decisive progress.

PM Modi said that indications of hostages’ release marked a “significant step forward.” He affirmed that India would continue to strongly support all efforts toward a durable and just peace.

Modi’s message came amid a tense moment in the Middle East, as global leaders watched developments closely and humanitarian concerns grew. He emphasized India’s commitment to peace and the welfare of civilians caught in the conflict.

We welcome President Trump’s leadership as peace efforts in Gaza make decisive progress. Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace.@realDonaldTrump @POTUS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2025

Trump’s Ultimatum to Hamas and the 20-Point Proposal

President Donald Trump issued a hard ultimatum to Hamas, giving the group until Sunday, 6 p.m. Eastern time, to accept a 20-point peace proposal or face severe consequences.

President Donald J. Trump shares a powerful message in response to Hamas’ statement regarding his peace plan: “Very importantly, I look forward to having the hostages come home.” pic.twitter.com/RZArVNcXc9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 3, 2025

He called Hamas a “ruthless and violent threat” and demanded the immediate release of all hostages, including the bodies of the dead. Trump warned that failure would lead to “all hell, like no one has ever seen before” against the group. His plan also involves ceasefire, prisoner exchange, disarmament of Hamas, and interim governance mechanisms for Gaza.

Hostage Release and Hamas Response

Following Trump’s ultimatum, Hamas said it would release all Israeli hostages alive or dead and enter negotiations with mediators to discuss the plan’s details. The group, however, withheld full agreement on disarmament and other core demands. In response, Trump ordered Israel to halt bombing operations to facilitate safe hostages transfer. He described the peace deal as a last chance for Hamas and said that global support had coalesced around it.

Must Read: One Last Chance, Will Spare The Lives Of…’: Donald Trump Warns Hamas To Accept ‘Gaza Proposal’