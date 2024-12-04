Adani Defence Delivers 2nd Drishti-10 Drone To Navy, Boosting Maritime Surveillance Capability

Adani Defence and Aerospace has delivered the second Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone to the Indian Navy, significantly boosting India’s maritime surveillance capabilities.

Adani Defence and Aerospace has delivered the second Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone to the Indian Navy, significantly boosting India’s maritime surveillance capabilities. This milestone comes just months after the first Drishti-10 was handed over to the Navy in January. The induction of the second UAV marks a crucial step in strengthening India’s ability to monitor shipping lanes and combat piracy risks across its vast maritime territories.

Advanced Surveillance for the Indian Navy

Manufactured at Adani Defence’s Hyderabad facility, the Drishti-10 Starliner is an advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform. It boasts impressive specifications, including 36 hours of endurance and a 450 kg payload capacity, making it one of the most capable UAVs in India’s defense arsenal.

The Drishti-10 is designed to operate in both segregated and unsegregated airspace and is the only all-weather military platform with NATO’s STANAG 4671 certification for airworthiness. This certification guarantees that the UAV can fly safely in a wide range of conditions, reinforcing its reliability for long-duration operations.

These advanced capabilities allow the Drishti-10 to provide unparalleled situational awareness and enable the Indian Navy to effectively patrol and secure vast maritime regions.

The Drishti-10’s successful integration into naval operations exemplifies India’s growing self-reliance in defense technology. This milestone is particularly significant, as it marks the first-ever integration of advanced payload suites on a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) platform, which is essential for effective maritime surveillance.

The platform’s success is also evident in its performance across challenging terrains, from the harsh Himalayan conditions to maritime zones. The Drishti-10 has proven itself resilient and reliable, reflecting India’s innovation and commitment to strengthening national defense.

Strategic Impact on the Indian Army and Navy

The Indian Army, which received its first Drishti-10 Starliner in June, has stationed the drone at its Bhatinda base in Punjab to monitor the western border with Pakistan. Both the Indian Army and Navy now operate this advanced UAV, making it a vital tool for safeguarding national security on land and sea.

Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Air), recently visited the Porbandar base to assess the ongoing operations. He engaged with the Adani Defence team, led by AVM KVR Raju, VM (Retd.), Technical Head, UAVs & Missiles, highlighting the importance of the Drishti-10 in India’s defense strategy.

This delivery marks a turning point in India’s journey toward self-sufficiency in defense. The seamless collaboration between Adani Defence and the Indian Navy underscores their shared commitment to safeguarding India’s maritime interests and enhancing operational readiness.

The Drishti-10 Starliner is more than just a technological achievement—it is a symbol of India’s resolve to advance its defense capabilities. In under three years, Adani Defence has delivered cutting-edge MALE UAV technology to both the Army and Navy, accelerating a process that typically takes much longer in the defense industry.

As India continues to expand its indigenous defense capabilities, the Drishti-10 represents a significant step toward greater autonomy and innovation in safeguarding national security.

