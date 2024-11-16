Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
Administration Springs Into Action After Jhansi Tragedy: Notices Issued To 80 Hospitals In Lucknow

Following the tragic Jhansi hospital fire claiming 10 lives, Lucknow's fire department issues notices to 80 hospitals for safety lapses, sparking statewide inspections for compliance.

Administration Springs Into Action After Jhansi Tragedy: Notices Issued To 80 Hospitals In Lucknow

The Jhansi District Hospital tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 children has placed the Uttar Pradesh administration in an embarrassing situation. In the wake of the tragedy, the fire department in the state capital Lucknow has initiated various steps to rectify the gross violation of fire safety norms in hospitals.

After inspection, the fire department issued notices to as many as 80 hospitals in Lucknow for not meeting safety norms. The units were not found to have proper arrangements for fire safety measures as mandatory. Such an administration is prepared to see that nothing of this sort happens again.

Inspections Conducted Across State

The Jhansi incident has also elicited action in other districts of Uttar Pradesh. Health officials, including district magistrates, have carried out detailed inspections of hospitals to see where they stand in terms of fire safety. In Firozabad, fire safety checks have been conducted at children’s hospitals and child care centers within urban areas.

Similarly, in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the Fire Department has stepped up vigil. On Saturday, the Chief Fire Officer with technical experts visited fire safety measures taken at Child PGI Hospital.

Nationwide Mourning Over Jhansi Tragedy

The short circuit that proved to be the fire at Jhansi District Hospital turned out to be fatal, and killed 10 children there. It has drawn national attention, with leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reacting with deep pain. Condolences keep pouring in for the grieved families, along with financial support to them in this hour of need.

The Jhansi tragedy worked as a wake-up call to the administration. With the inspections and enforcement actions initiated, it is now the task to ensure all the hospitals adhere to the fire safety standards to avoid such tragedies. The tragedy brought the fact strongly into the limelight that in the state’s healthcare facilities, there is a dire need to devise better safety measures.

Filed under

Jhansi Hospital Fire Latest national news lucknow national news
