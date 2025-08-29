Can India’s Agni-5 Hit Pakistan’s Friend Turkey? Nuclear-Capable Missile Has A Range Of…

India recently made a successful launch of nuclear-capable Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha’s Chandipur, according to the defence ministry reports. The launch, however, is making more headlines in Pakistan’s friend Turkey as the missile has a range of 5,000 kilometers, meaning it could reach targets “from Türkiye to China.”

Turkey openly supported Pakistan with drones and other defense equipment during India’s Operation Sindoor in May. India took note of this development. Indian parliamentarians and opposition leaders have unequivocally called for the boycott of Turkey for supporting Islamabad against New Delhi.

🟤 Hindistan medyası: (Agni-5 füzesiyle ilgili) ▪️“Türkiye’yi 6 dakikada yok edebilir.” ▪️“Türkiye’den Çin’e kadar her yeri kapsayan nükleer kapasiteli füze.” ▪️“Çin, Pakistan ve Türkiye menzilimizde.” pic.twitter.com/IWN3rdWDgS — SİYAH SANCAK (@siyahsancakx) August 25, 2025

In 2023, when Turkey and Syria were hit with a powerful earthquake, India launched Operation Dost, helping the two countries in search and rescue while also distributing food and other lifesaving items.

Why Is Turkey Concerned After India’s Agni-5 Launch?

Agni-5 has a range of 5,000 km and is also a nuclear-capable missile. Turkey is around 4,500 km to 5,000 km away from India. So, with the launch of Agni-5, Turkey, along with various other West Asian countries, is in India’s range and can be hit if such a situation arises.

India’s position is that it is developing its missile programme to deter threats from China and Pakistan. However, the extensive range of Agni-5 has alarmed Turkey, as highlighted in various Turkish media platforms.

India has an advanced missile programme. However, the launch of the Agni-5 strengthens it further. It is the most advanced missile in India’s Agni series.

The series already has versions with ranges between 700 km and 3,500 km.

What Are The Capabilities Of Agni-5?

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Agni-5 missile launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, is a nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile. It was launched from

In its official statement, the ministry said, “The intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-5 was successfully test-fired from Chandipur on August 20. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters and was conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.”

