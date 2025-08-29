LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > India > Can India’s Agni-5 Hit Pakistan’s Friend Turkey? Nuclear-Capable Missile Has A Range Of…

Can India’s Agni-5 Hit Pakistan’s Friend Turkey? Nuclear-Capable Missile Has A Range Of…

India recently successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile from Odisha’s Chandipur, sparking concerns in Turkey. With a range of 5,000 km, the missile brings Turkey within reach, heightening tensions amid Ankara’s support for Pakistan. The defence ministry confirmed the test validated all technical and operational parameters under Strategic Forces Command.

India’s Agni-5 missile test triggers concerns in Turkey as its 5,000 km range puts Ankara within striking distance. Photo/DRDO.
India’s Agni-5 missile test triggers concerns in Turkey as its 5,000 km range puts Ankara within striking distance. Photo/DRDO.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 29, 2025 13:28:12 IST

India recently made a successful launch of nuclear-capable Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha’s Chandipur, according to the defence ministry reports. The launch, however, is making more headlines in Pakistan’s friend Turkey as the missile has a range of 5,000 kilometers, meaning it could reach targets “from Türkiye to China.” 

Turkey openly supported Pakistan with drones and other defense equipment during India’s Operation Sindoor in May. India took note of this development. Indian parliamentarians and opposition leaders have unequivocally called for the boycott of Turkey for supporting Islamabad against New Delhi.

In 2023, when Turkey and Syria were hit with a powerful earthquake, India launched Operation Dost, helping the two countries in search and rescue while also distributing food and other lifesaving items.

Why Is Turkey Concerned After India’s  Agni-5 Launch?

Agni-5 has a range of 5,000 km and is also a nuclear-capable missile. Turkey is around 4,500 km to 5,000 km away from India. So, with the launch of Agni-5, Turkey, along with various other West Asian countries, is in India’s range and can be hit if such a situation arises.

India’s position is that it is developing its missile programme to deter threats from China and Pakistan. However, the extensive range of Agni-5 has alarmed Turkey, as highlighted in various Turkish media platforms.

India has an advanced missile programme. However, the launch of the Agni-5 strengthens it further. It is the most advanced missile in India’s Agni series. 

The series already has versions with ranges between 700 km and 3,500 km. 

What Are The Capabilities Of Agni-5?

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Agni-5 missile launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha, is a nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile. It was launched from  

In its official statement, the ministry said, “The intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-5 was successfully test-fired from Chandipur on August 20. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters and was conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.”  

Also Read: PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….

Tags: Agni-5Agni-5 Missilenuclear weaponsturkey

RELATED News

Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next

LATEST NEWS

7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Why It’s Illegal To Wear Camouflage In Barbados- The Real Reason Behind The Unique Law Tourists Must Know Before Visiting
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 30 August 2025 (OUT): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio To Give Big Challenge To Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg With This Move, Will Now Enter This Market
Donald Trump Death Rumours Trending: Why White House Flag Is At Half-Mast
Maharashtra: Staff Leaves Cancelled By Mumbai Police Amidst Maratha Quota Protest Led By Activist Manoj Jarange
Can India’s Agni-5 Hit Pakistan’s Friend Turkey? Nuclear-Capable Missile Has A Range Of…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Can India’s Agni-5 Hit Pakistan’s Friend Turkey? Nuclear-Capable Missile Has A Range Of…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Can India’s Agni-5 Hit Pakistan’s Friend Turkey? Nuclear-Capable Missile Has A Range Of…
Can India’s Agni-5 Hit Pakistan’s Friend Turkey? Nuclear-Capable Missile Has A Range Of…
Can India’s Agni-5 Hit Pakistan’s Friend Turkey? Nuclear-Capable Missile Has A Range Of…
Can India’s Agni-5 Hit Pakistan’s Friend Turkey? Nuclear-Capable Missile Has A Range Of…

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?