Ahmedabad Air India Crash: Viral Video Shows Seat 11A Survivor Walking Away As Plane Erupts In Flames

A newly surfaced video from the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad shows Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor, walking away from the fiery wreckage moments after the crash. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London, crashed just 33 seconds after takeoff, killing 241 people. The video captures scenes of panic, with thick black smoke in the background and crowds fleeing. Ramesh, who was visiting India with his brother Ajay, survived with multiple injuries and is currently being treated at Civil Hospital, Asarwa.

Published By: Sofia Babu
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 17:58:53 IST

A harrowing new video has emerged from the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, capturing the lone survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, walking away from the fiery wreckage as chaos unfolds in the background.

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed just 33 seconds after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, slamming into a medical college hostel building in the Meghani Nagar area. All 241 passengers and crew members onboard, except one, perished in the devastating crash.

The great escape

The newly surfaced clip shows Ramesh, a 40-year-old Indian-British national, emerging from the direction of the burning wreckage as panicked bystanders run in every direction. A huge plume of black smoke is seen billowing into the sky, marking the spot of the deadly impact. The survivor, blood-stained and visibly shaken, glances back repeatedly as he makes his way away from the scene a moment that has left viewers stunned by his miraculous escape.

Ramesh was visiting India with his elder brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, 45. The two had recently returned from a trip to Diu and were headed back to the UK. Vishwash was seated in seat 11A, while Ajay was in a different row.

“Thirty seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” Ramesh told reporters from Civil Hospital, Asarwa, where he is currently undergoing treatment for injuries to his chest, eyes, and feet.

Describing the aftermath, Ramesh recalled: “When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital.”

He has been unable to trace his brother Ajay since the crash. “He was travelling with me and I can’t find him anymore,” he said, his voice breaking.

Authorities are continuing search and recovery operations at the crash site, while an official investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash. Preliminary reports suggest a technical malfunction may have led to the mid-air emergency, but officials are awaiting the black box analysis.

