Air India Halts Full-Service Flights At Imphal Airport From June 15, AI Express To Continue

Air India has officially discontinued its full-service flight operations at Imphal International Airport from June 15, but air connectivity will continue through its low-cost wing, Air India Express, officials from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) confirmed on Monday.

According to AAI sources, this move is part of a long-term strategic realignment under the Tata Group, which owns both Air India and Air India Express. The decision, officials emphasized, has no connection to the recent tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London on June 12, in which 241 passengers lost their lives. “It is part of a long-standing, pre-planned strategic decision by the airline, and is in no way related to any recent incident,” an AAI official stated.

This restructuring will see Air India withdraw its full-service flights from Imphal, while Air India Express will maintain operations, ensuring that passenger connectivity to and from Manipur’s capital remains uninterrupted.

Another official explained that the move reflects a shift in service models as part of the Tata Group’s broader aviation strategy. “This is part of a broader strategic realignment by the Tata Group. While Air India will stop operating here, Air India Express will continue flying, which shows a shift from premium services to budget-friendly travel,” the official said.

Not Linked to Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The decision comes just days after a fatal crash involving an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner on June 12 in Ahmedabad, which was bound for London. The aircraft tragically crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 241 out of 242 people on board. However, AAI officials were quick to clarify that the Imphal route decision was made much earlier and is unrelated to that incident. “This exit was not triggered by the crash or any recent events. It is a strategic change in airline operations,” reiterated an official from AAI.

Shift Towards Budget Air Travel

Air India Express is known for offering low-cost services, and its continued presence in Imphal indicates the Tata Group’s growing focus on cost-effective connectivity. Despite this operational change, the people of Imphal and the Northeast region will still have access to major Indian cities, albeit through a different airline model.

Air India had been operating in Imphal for years and had built a strong presence in the region by connecting it to metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Guwahati. “Air India has a cherished history in this region, providing important connections to the rest of the country,” said an AAI official.

As of now, Air India authorities have not issued an official statement, and efforts to reach them for comment have been unsuccessful.

What This Means for Passengers

Passengers who earlier relied on Air India’s full-service flights from Imphal will now need to book with AI Express, which is expected to take over most routes. While services like in-flight meals or premium lounge access may differ, basic connectivity will not be disrupted.

The shift also points toward a larger trend in India’s airline industry where full-service carriers are adjusting their operations to be more cost-efficient, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

As the Tata Group continues to streamline and integrate its airline brands, more such changes are expected across India in the coming months.

