Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Rail And Metro Services Disrupted Amid Heavy Rain

Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Rail And Metro Services Disrupted Amid Heavy Rain

Heavy rains brought Mumbai to a standstill on Monday, disrupting train and metro services, flooding roads, and triggering alerts. Authorities race to restore normalcy as more rainfall is expected

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 17:03:23 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Mumbai witnessed widespread chaos on Monday as heavy rainfall lashed the city, flooding roads, delaying suburban trains, and affecting metro services. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, warning of more intense rain accompanied by gusty winds through Tuesday.

Train and Metro Disruptions

Suburban train services on the Central and Harbour lines were delayed by 20 to 30 minutes due to waterlogging at multiple locations. The city’s metro services also faced issues.

On the Ghatkopar–Andheri–Versova Metro Line, services were briefly halted after a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site damaged the overhead electrical wires at Azad Nagar station.

The incident caused a temporary disruption, but services later resumed.

Meanwhile, the newly launched Aqua Metro Line 3 also faced challenges.

An under-construction station at Acharya Atre Chowk was inundated due to overflow from stormwater drains, caused in part by the collapse of a retaining wall.

This led to water seeping into the underground tunnel, forcing metro officials to curtail services between Worli and Acharya Atre Chowk.

Roads Waterlogged, Bus Services Affected

Key city roads, particularly in low-lying areas, were submerged under knee-deep water, leading to traffic snarls and bus diversions.

 In one case, a bus became stuck in a sinkhole formed near a construction site, highlighting the fragile state of urban infrastructure during the monsoon.

Infrastructure Concerns

The incidents raised concerns about the city’s preparedness for monsoon, especially regarding coordination between metro construction projects and the drainage system.

Authorities acknowledged the urgency of better stormwater management and strengthening retaining walls to prevent future collapses and flooding.

The orange alert continues, indicating more rainfall is expected.

Commuters have been advised to check travel updates, avoid flood-prone zones, and allow for delays in public transport.

Civic teams are working to pump out water, clear blocked drains, and restore road conditions.

Mumbai’s early bout of monsoon has proven to be a critical test of its urban resilience—one that the city must urgently address before heavier rains arrive.

ALSO READ: Three Boeing 787 Dreamliner Flights To India Diverted Mid-Air After Technical Snags And Bomb Threat

Tags: latest india newsmaharashtramumbai
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?