Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Rail And Metro Services Disrupted Amid Heavy Rain

Mumbai witnessed widespread chaos on Monday as heavy rainfall lashed the city, flooding roads, delaying suburban trains, and affecting metro services. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, warning of more intense rain accompanied by gusty winds through Tuesday.

Train and Metro Disruptions

Suburban train services on the Central and Harbour lines were delayed by 20 to 30 minutes due to waterlogging at multiple locations. The city’s metro services also faced issues.

On the Ghatkopar–Andheri–Versova Metro Line, services were briefly halted after a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site damaged the overhead electrical wires at Azad Nagar station.

The incident caused a temporary disruption, but services later resumed.

Meanwhile, the newly launched Aqua Metro Line 3 also faced challenges.

An under-construction station at Acharya Atre Chowk was inundated due to overflow from stormwater drains, caused in part by the collapse of a retaining wall.

This led to water seeping into the underground tunnel, forcing metro officials to curtail services between Worli and Acharya Atre Chowk.

Roads Waterlogged, Bus Services Affected

Key city roads, particularly in low-lying areas, were submerged under knee-deep water, leading to traffic snarls and bus diversions.

In one case, a bus became stuck in a sinkhole formed near a construction site, highlighting the fragile state of urban infrastructure during the monsoon.

Infrastructure Concerns

The incidents raised concerns about the city’s preparedness for monsoon, especially regarding coordination between metro construction projects and the drainage system.

Authorities acknowledged the urgency of better stormwater management and strengthening retaining walls to prevent future collapses and flooding.

The orange alert continues, indicating more rainfall is expected.

Commuters have been advised to check travel updates, avoid flood-prone zones, and allow for delays in public transport.

Civic teams are working to pump out water, clear blocked drains, and restore road conditions.

Mumbai’s early bout of monsoon has proven to be a critical test of its urban resilience—one that the city must urgently address before heavier rains arrive.

