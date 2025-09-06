AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 6 (ANI): After relieving MLA Sengottaiyan from the party responsibilities, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami removed six party functionaries from the Erode rural west district.

All six functionaries were the supporters of KA Sengottaiyan.

After being removed from all the posts in AIADMK, KA Sengottaiyan held discussions with his supporters in the Gopichettypalayam area of Erode District.

Earlier, AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Saturday relieved MLA KA Sengottaiyan from all the posts in the party with “immediate effect”.

Sengottaiyan, who was the District Organisation Secretary and District Secretary of the Erode Suburban West District, has been removed from the post.

“In the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Erode Suburban West District: Thiru. K.A. Sengottaiyan, MLA, who has been holding the responsibilities of District Organisation Secretary and District Secretary of the Erode Suburban West District, is hereby relieved of these responsibilities with effect from today,” AIADMK said in an official communication.

Responding to the issue, Sengottaiyan expressed happiness with the decision taken against him by the AIADMK high command.

The decision comes after AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami held a meeting for over an hour with seven senior party leaders and former ministers in a hotel in Dindigul, earlier today.

Former ministers Dindigul Srinivasan, Natham Viswanathan, K.P. Munusamy, S.P. Velumani, Kamaraj, O.S. Manian, and Vijayabaskar were among those who met Palaniswami.

Earlier on Friday, KA Sengottaiyan called for the induction of the expelled leaders, including VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam, and TTV Dhinakaran, into the party, arguing that it is necessary for the party to win the election.

He said soon after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, senior leaders of the party met AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and asked for bringing back the leaders who left the party. But EPS did not heed the suggestion, he said.

“I am working to ensure a united AIADMK. Since 2016, the election results have not been in our favour. If we had an alliance with the BJP, we would have won 30 seats in the Parliament election,” Sengottaiyan said in a press conference here.

“Despite whatever efforts we made, we could not achieve success and win. After we lost the election, we senior leaders met with EPS and offered our suggestions. EPS was not able to listen to and follow our suggestions,” he added. (ANI)

