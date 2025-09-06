LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > India > AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts

AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts

AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 13:38:09 IST

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 6 (ANI): After relieving MLA Sengottaiyan from the party responsibilities, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami removed six party functionaries from the Erode rural west district.

All six functionaries were the supporters of KA Sengottaiyan.

After being removed from all the posts in AIADMK, KA Sengottaiyan held discussions with his supporters in the Gopichettypalayam area of Erode District.

Earlier, AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Saturday relieved MLA KA Sengottaiyan from all the posts in the party with “immediate effect”.

Sengottaiyan, who was the District Organisation Secretary and District Secretary of the Erode Suburban West District, has been removed from the post.

“In the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Erode Suburban West District: Thiru. K.A. Sengottaiyan, MLA, who has been holding the responsibilities of District Organisation Secretary and District Secretary of the Erode Suburban West District, is hereby relieved of these responsibilities with effect from today,” AIADMK said in an official communication.

Responding to the issue, Sengottaiyan expressed happiness with the decision taken against him by the AIADMK high command.

The decision comes after AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami held a meeting for over an hour with seven senior party leaders and former ministers in a hotel in Dindigul, earlier today.

Former ministers Dindigul Srinivasan, Natham Viswanathan, K.P. Munusamy, S.P. Velumani, Kamaraj, O.S. Manian, and Vijayabaskar were among those who met Palaniswami.

Earlier on Friday, KA Sengottaiyan called for the induction of the expelled leaders, including VK Sasikala, O Panneerselvam, and TTV Dhinakaran, into the party, arguing that it is necessary for the party to win the election.

He said soon after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, senior leaders of the party met AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and asked for bringing back the leaders who left the party. But EPS did not heed the suggestion, he said.

“I am working to ensure a united AIADMK. Since 2016, the election results have not been in our favour. If we had an alliance with the BJP, we would have won 30 seats in the Parliament election,” Sengottaiyan said in a press conference here.

“Despite whatever efforts we made, we could not achieve success and win. After we lost the election, we senior leaders met with EPS and offered our suggestions. EPS was not able to listen to and follow our suggestions,” he added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: aiadmkedapaddi-k-palaniswamiKA Sengottaiyanmaduraitamil nadu

RELATED News

Indian Army conducts relief operation in flood-affected Fazilika, helping villagers
"Priyar cannot be set as a role model for youngsters": BJP's Soundararajan slams DMK over Periyar Portrait at Oxford
Lunar Eclipse 2025: Can Naked Eyes Safely Watch The Blood Moon? Here’s The Answer
"India will eat one Roti less but never succumb to strong arming": Manish Tewari on Trump's remarks
Pitru Paksha 2025: Know What Is The Best Time To Offer Water On Lunar Eclipse

LATEST NEWS

Behind the facade: China accused of using schools to erase Tibetan identity
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Prelims Exam Pattern, Shift Timings & Direct Link to Download Admit Card
AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts
Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans
TV actor Aashish Kapoor undergoes potency test at AIIMS in alleged rape case: Delhi Police
Why Is Trump Heart Failure Trending? Observers Believe US President Is Hiding Secret Medical Device Inside His Shirt
"Positive statement": West Asia strategist Awwad on PM Modi's response to Trump appreciative remark on India-US ties
Team India Unveils Sponsor-Free Practice Jersey for Asia Cup 2025 – Check Out the New Kit and Possible Hint of the Upcoming Jersey
Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies at 85
Electronic Devices Stop Working At This Mysterious Place On Earth, Not Located In US, China, Russia, India, Reason Is…
AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts
AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts
AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts
AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts

QUICK LINKS