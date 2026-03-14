Air India, AI Express Set To Operate Around 80 Flights To And From West Asia On March 14 – Check Out Full List Of Services

Air India and Air India Express will operate around 80 scheduled and non-scheduled flights connecting India with the West Asia region on March 14, the airline group said in an official statement. The flights will cover key destinations including Jeddah, Muscat, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia, as airlines continue to adjust operations amid evolving conditions in the region.

Scheduled Flights To Jeddah And Muscat

According to the release, both airlines will continue their scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat on March 14. A total of 10 flights will operate between India and Jeddah, while Air India Express will run eight scheduled flights to and from Muscat.

As part of these operations, Air India will operate one round-trip flight from Delhi and two round-trip flights from Mumbai to Jeddah. Air India Express will also run one flight each from Kozhikode and Mangaluru to Jeddah and return services from those cities.

For Muscat services, Air India Express will operate its regular flights, including one round-trip each from Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, and Mumbai.

Additional Non-Scheduled Flights Planned

Beyond scheduled services, the Air India Group plans to run 62 non-scheduled flights connecting India with destinations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. These additional flights will be operated depending on slot availability and other operational conditions at the departure airports.

The airline clarified that these flights are being arranged after obtaining the necessary approvals from the Indian and local regulatory authorities.

International Flights Continue As Scheduled

Air India said that all its flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia, and other international destinations will continue to operate as scheduled, without any disruption.

Passengers booked on routes where scheduled Air India Group services remain temporarily suspended have been given flexible options. They can reschedule their travel for a later date without paying extra charges or choose to receive a full refund.

Air India passengers can submit their rebooking or cancellation requests through the airline’s official website. Meanwhile, Air India Express travellers departing from any UAE airport can rebook their flights without additional fees on the airline’s special commercial flights operating from UAE cities to destinations in India.

Airlines Contacting Affected Passengers

The airline group said it is proactively contacting affected passengers through the mobile numbers registered with their bookings to offer rebooking options and provide updates.

Passengers have been advised to ensure their contact numbers are updated with the airline so they can receive important notifications related to their travel.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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