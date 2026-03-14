India Announces 30-Day Visa Extension For Foreign Nationals, Waives No Overstay Penalties Amid Ongoing US-Iran War

India has introduced temporary visa relief measures for foreign nationals currently in the country, allowing them to extend their stay without facing penalties for overstaying as disruptions caused by the ongoing US-Iran conflict in West Asia continue to affect travel plans.

The move aims to help travellers who are unable to leave India due to flight disruptions and regional instability linked to the conflict.

30-Day Visa Extension For Affected Foreigners

According to officials, foreign nationals stranded in India because of the escalating situation in West Asia will be granted a 30-day visa extension. The government has also decided not to impose any penalties for overstaying during this period.

Normally, foreigners who remain in India beyond the validity of their visas are required to pay a daily penalty and may face issues with future travel permissions. However, authorities have relaxed these rules temporarily to support travellers affected by the crisis.

The decision comes after the conflict between the United States and Iran disrupted air routes across parts of the Middle East, leading to flight cancellations and delays. These disruptions have left several tourists, business travellers, and other visitors unable to depart on schedule.

Directive Issued To Immigration Authorities

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) and other immigration authorities across India to process the visa extensions and ensure affected foreigners are not penalised for overstaying during the disruption period.

Under the temporary relief measure, eligible foreign nationals can receive visa extensions without paying the usual extension fees, helping them remain legally in the country until travel options become available again.

Relief For Travellers Stranded By Flight Disruptions

Airspace closures and changing flight routes in parts of West Asia have significantly affected international travel in recent weeks. With many airlines cancelling or rerouting flights, travellers in several countries have struggled to return home on time.

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