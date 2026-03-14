LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news air india’ Deonandan Prasad Singh NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran news latest world news air india’ Deonandan Prasad Singh NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran news latest world news air india’ Deonandan Prasad Singh NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran news latest world news air india’ Deonandan Prasad Singh NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest world news air india’ Deonandan Prasad Singh NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran news latest world news air india’ Deonandan Prasad Singh NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran news latest world news air india’ Deonandan Prasad Singh NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran news latest world news air india’ Deonandan Prasad Singh NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > India > India Announces 30-Day Visa Extension For Foreign Nationals, Waives No Overstay Penalties Amid Ongoing US-Iran War

India Announces 30-Day Visa Extension For Foreign Nationals, Waives No Overstay Penalties Amid Ongoing US-Iran War

India has introduced temporary visa relief measures for foreign nationals currently in the country, allowing them to extend their stay without facing penalties for overstaying. Foreign nationals stranded in India because of the escalating situation in West Asia will be granted a 30-day visa extension.

India Announces 30-Day Visa Extension For Foreign Nationals, Waives No Overstay Penalties Amid Ongoing US-Iran War (Photo Credits: X)
India Announces 30-Day Visa Extension For Foreign Nationals, Waives No Overstay Penalties Amid Ongoing US-Iran War (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 14, 2026 02:18:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Announces 30-Day Visa Extension For Foreign Nationals, Waives No Overstay Penalties Amid Ongoing US-Iran War

India has introduced temporary visa relief measures for foreign nationals currently in the country, allowing them to extend their stay without facing penalties for overstaying as disruptions caused by the ongoing US-Iran conflict in West Asia continue to affect travel plans.

The move aims to help travellers who are unable to leave India due to flight disruptions and regional instability linked to the conflict.

30-Day Visa Extension For Affected Foreigners

According to officials, foreign nationals stranded in India because of the escalating situation in West Asia will be granted a 30-day visa extension. The government has also decided not to impose any penalties for overstaying during this period.

You Might Be Interested In

Normally, foreigners who remain in India beyond the validity of their visas are required to pay a daily penalty and may face issues with future travel permissions. However, authorities have relaxed these rules temporarily to support travellers affected by the crisis.

The decision comes after the conflict between the United States and Iran disrupted air routes across parts of the Middle East, leading to flight cancellations and delays. These disruptions have left several tourists, business travellers, and other visitors unable to depart on schedule.

Directive Issued To Immigration Authorities

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) and other immigration authorities across India to process the visa extensions and ensure affected foreigners are not penalised for overstaying during the disruption period.

Under the temporary relief measure, eligible foreign nationals can receive visa extensions without paying the usual extension fees, helping them remain legally in the country until travel options become available again.

Relief For Travellers Stranded By Flight Disruptions

Airspace closures and changing flight routes in parts of West Asia have significantly affected international travel in recent weeks. With many airlines cancelling or rerouting flights, travellers in several countries have struggled to return home on time.

ALSO READ: Punjab LPG Shortage: 66-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies While Waiting In A Long Queue For Hours For Gas Cylinder Amid Supply Crunch

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 2:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

After Air India, IndiGo Flights To Get Costlier From March 14, Adds ‘Fuel Charge’ Amid Iran-Us War; Check Full List Of Additional Ticket Prices

Safesea Vishnu Attack: Who Was Deonandan Prasad Singh? Mumbai-Based Engineer Killed After Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq

Scientists Warn Of Potential ‘Super El Nino’ This Year: Will India Face Intense Summer, Heatwaves? How Would It Impact Monsoon?

New Aadhaar Rules 2026: Name Can Be Changed Twice: Here’s How To Update Address Online, Check Full Process, Required Documents And Charges

MP Shocker: Young Girl Grabs A Big Stone, Urges Mob To Attack A Man In Middle Of The Road After Minor Collision: ‘Kill Him! Take His Life!’- WATCH!

LATEST NEWS

US Offers Up To $10 Million Reward, Relocation Support For Information On Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei And Other IRGC-Linked Officials

DRDO CEPTAM 11 City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: Check Your Tier 1 Exam City, Shift And Important Details Inside

‘The President Wants You Right Away’: Donald Trump Abruptly Summons Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent From Live Broadcast, Returns With Shaky Voice | WATCH

PAK vs BAN 2nd ODI: Pakistan Level The Series With a Win by 128 Runs in Dhaka; Maaz Sadaqat Stars With All-Round Performance, Shaheen Afridi Leads With The Ball in Hand

Gladiator 2 OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Paul Mescal’s Epic Historical Drama Online

‘Helping Them A Little Bit’: Donald Trump Acknowledges Vladimir Putin Might Be Supporting Iran Amid Ongoing US-Iran War

Not Shahid Afridi or Shoaib Akhtar: Who Was the Last Pakistan Player in an IPL Final?

The Hundred Auction 2026: Full List Of Sold And Unsold Players

Stock Market Bloodbath: Sensex Falls 1,470 Points, Nifty Drops 489 Points As Oil Hits $100, Investors’ Wealth Erodes Rs 9.44 Trillion- What You Should Know

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Salman Ali Agha Loses Cool, Throws Helmet After Controversial Run-Out — Watch

India Announces 30-Day Visa Extension For Foreign Nationals, Waives No Overstay Penalties Amid Ongoing US-Iran War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Announces 30-Day Visa Extension For Foreign Nationals, Waives No Overstay Penalties Amid Ongoing US-Iran War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Announces 30-Day Visa Extension For Foreign Nationals, Waives No Overstay Penalties Amid Ongoing US-Iran War
India Announces 30-Day Visa Extension For Foreign Nationals, Waives No Overstay Penalties Amid Ongoing US-Iran War
India Announces 30-Day Visa Extension For Foreign Nationals, Waives No Overstay Penalties Amid Ongoing US-Iran War
India Announces 30-Day Visa Extension For Foreign Nationals, Waives No Overstay Penalties Amid Ongoing US-Iran War

QUICK LINKS