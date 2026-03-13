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Home > India > Punjab LPG Shortage: 66-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies While Waiting In A Long Queue For Hours For Gas Cylinder Amid Supply Crunch

Punjab LPG Shortage: 66-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies While Waiting In A Long Queue For Hours For Gas Cylinder Amid Supply Crunch

A 66-year-old man from Barnala, Punjab, died of a cardiac arrest while waiting in line for an LPG cylinder amid the ongoing supply crisis linked to global tensions.

Man dies in Barnala Punjab while waiting in LPG queue (IMAGE: X)
Man dies in Barnala Punjab while waiting in LPG queue (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 13, 2026 21:05:10 IST

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Punjab LPG Shortage: 66-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies While Waiting In A Long Queue For Hours For Gas Cylinder Amid Supply Crunch

LPG CRISIS: A 66-year-old man, Bhushan Kumar Mittal from Sehna village in Barnala district, died of cardiac arrest while waiting in line for a domestic LPG cylinder on Friday morning.

66-Year-Old Dies After Hours In Queue For LPG Cylinder

The current supply problems are tied to the Iran–Israel–US conflict, and it’s made things tough for people in the area.

Mittal had been trying to get a cylinder for two or three days. On Friday, he showed up at the gas agency at around 7 a.m., hoping to finally get one.

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He got token number 25, but by the time of the incident, more than 130 people were waiting. After almost two hours in the line, he was clearly worn out. He sat down on a cylinder to rest, then suddenly collapsed. The people nearby tried to help and rushed him to the hospital, but doctors couldn’t save him.

Punjab LPG Crisis Deepens

All of this happened just minutes before the agency was supposed to open. Many people had been there waiting since before dawn. Mittal’s family said he ran a small grocery shop and was struggling financially.

His wife, who is seriously ill, and their married daughter now survive him. They decided not to conduct a post-mortem and carried out the cremation the same day.

Punjab has nearly a crore LPG connections, and the situation has rattled the authorities. The Chief Secretary has told all Deputy Commissioners to crack down on hoarding and black-marketing.

Officials have also told LPG dealers to report any supply issues right away. Despite the chaos, oil companies say there’s still enough domestic LPG to go around.

LPG Supply Concerns Grow

Amid the LPG crisis, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) says household LPG supply is steady across India and that serving homes comes first.

On X, the company shared that its teams are working nonstop to keep HP Gas cylinders available and delivered right to your door. HPCL also asked customers not to rush or panic when booking refills and suggested waiting at least 25 days after their last delivery before ordering again. This way, everyone gets their share without delays. You can order refills easily: try the HP Pay app, WhatsApp, give a missed call, or use their IVRS booking service.

MUST READ: Safesea Vishnu Attack: Who Was Deonandan Prasad Singh? Mumbai-Based Engineer Killed After Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 9:05 PM IST
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Punjab LPG Shortage: 66-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies While Waiting In A Long Queue For Hours For Gas Cylinder Amid Supply Crunch

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Punjab LPG Shortage: 66-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies While Waiting In A Long Queue For Hours For Gas Cylinder Amid Supply Crunch

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Punjab LPG Shortage: 66-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies While Waiting In A Long Queue For Hours For Gas Cylinder Amid Supply Crunch
Punjab LPG Shortage: 66-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies While Waiting In A Long Queue For Hours For Gas Cylinder Amid Supply Crunch
Punjab LPG Shortage: 66-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies While Waiting In A Long Queue For Hours For Gas Cylinder Amid Supply Crunch
Punjab LPG Shortage: 66-Year-Old Man Collapses, Dies While Waiting In A Long Queue For Hours For Gas Cylinder Amid Supply Crunch

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