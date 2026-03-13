LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news NDA casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Safesea Vishnu Attack: Who Was Deonandan Prasad Singh? Mumbai-Based Engineer Killed After Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq

Safesea Vishnu Attack: Who Was Deonandan Prasad Singh? Mumbai-Based Engineer Killed After Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq

Deonandan Prasad Singh, an Indian engineer from Mumbai, died after the US-owned oil tanker Safesea Vishnu was attacked near Iraq’s Khor Al Zubair Port.

Deonandan Prasad Singh killed in tanker attack near Iran (IMAGE: X)
Deonandan Prasad Singh killed in tanker attack near Iran (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 13, 2026 20:14:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Safesea Vishnu Attack: Who Was Deonandan Prasad Singh? Mumbai-Based Engineer Killed After Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq

Deonandan Prasad Singh, a resident of Kandivali East and Additional Chief Engineer (Superintendent) on board the oil tanker MT Safesea Vishnu, died on March 11 after an attack near Khor Al Zubair Port, close to Basra in Iraq.

Who was Indian Engineer Deonandan Prasad Singh? 

He was originally from Bihar, in his mid-50s, and moved to Mumbai in 2019. Singh leaves behind his wife and two children.

The tanker, flying under the Marshall Islands flag, came under attack just two days earlier, caught up in the ongoing turmoil and security threats in the region.

You Might Be Interested In

During the incident, Singh suffered grave injuries and didn’t survive. Authorities managed to rescue 15 other Indian crew members from the US-owned tanker. The explosion ripped through the ship, sending a huge fireball into the night sky. Iran later claimed responsibility, saying it had coordinated drone strikes on two vessels in the Persian Gulf—one of them being the Safesea Vishnu, where Singh was serving.

Oil Tanker Blast Near Iraq 

Along with the Safesea Vishnu, the Maltese-flagged vessel Zefyros was also hit. Both ships were anchored close to each other, and both were caught in the blasts and fires that followed. 

This incident has only deepened worries over the safety of one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

Maritime authorities and investigators are now looking into exactly what happened, but people are on edge. Safety for those working in risky waters isn’t getting any easier.

The company managing the Safesea Vishnu, along with its partners, offered condolences to Singh’s family and promised support for them and the rest of the affected crew.

Indian Embassy confirms death

The Indian Embassy in Baghdad confirmed Singh’s death soon after the attack. Lately, Iran had warned that it would go after ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that handles around a fifth of the world’s oil. 

ALSO READ: Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 8:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Deonandan Prasad SinghIran US WarSafesea Vishnu

RELATED News

New Aadhaar Rules 2026: Name Can Be Changed Twice: Here’s How To Update Address Online, Check Full Process, Required Documents And Charges

MP Shocker: Young Girl Grabs A Big Stone, Urges Mob To Attack A Man In Middle Of The Road After Minor Collision: ‘Kill Him! Take His Life!’- WATCH!

Gas Cylinders Price Today (March 13): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You As Restaurants In Delhi, Mumbai Take A Hit Amid Black Market Crisis

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: ₹2,000 Installment Credited Today- Here’s How Farmers Can Check Payment Status

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar To Be Removed? Opposition MPs Moves Notice In Parliament, Seeks Removal Over Flawed SIR

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Blessing Muzarabani Picks IPL Over PSL, Joins KKR As Mustafizur Rahman’s Replacement

Vijay Joining AIADMK-BJP Alliance Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections? NDA Reaches Out To TVK: Is Thalapathy’s Solo Strategy At Stake After Divorce Row?

Weekly Numerology Predictions For March 16- 22: This Is A Week To Respond, Not To React- Check For Your Upcoming Weekly Direction, Lucky Number And Lucky Colour

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Attend Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha’s Wedding: Full Guest List Revealed

NBEMS Releases GPAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Check Download Link at natboard.edu.in

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar To Be Removed? Opposition MPs Moves Notice In Parliament, Seeks Removal Over Flawed SIR

Supreme Court Says ‘No’ To Mandatory Menstrual Leave For Women In Workforce: “Nobody Will Give Them Jobs”

Not Just Abrar Ahmed! 3 Pakistani Cricketers Kavya Maran Also Bid For in The Hundred Auction 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Hero Sanju Samson Seen At Local Shop In Kerala, Fans Line Up For Selfies | Watch

‘What Nonsense Is This?’ Angry Netizens React After Woman Hurls Casteist Slur, Waves Slipper At Man During Train Seat Fight; Appreciate His ‘Tight Reply’ | Watch

Safesea Vishnu Attack: Who Was Deonandan Prasad Singh? Mumbai-Based Engineer Killed After Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Safesea Vishnu Attack: Who Was Deonandan Prasad Singh? Mumbai-Based Engineer Killed After Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Safesea Vishnu Attack: Who Was Deonandan Prasad Singh? Mumbai-Based Engineer Killed After Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq
Safesea Vishnu Attack: Who Was Deonandan Prasad Singh? Mumbai-Based Engineer Killed After Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq
Safesea Vishnu Attack: Who Was Deonandan Prasad Singh? Mumbai-Based Engineer Killed After Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq
Safesea Vishnu Attack: Who Was Deonandan Prasad Singh? Mumbai-Based Engineer Killed After Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq

QUICK LINKS