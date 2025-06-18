Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > India > Air India Announces To Scale Down International Flights With 15 Percent, Know Why

Air India Announces To Scale Down International Flights With 15 Percent, Know Why

In the wake of a devastating air crash that claimed 241 lives, Air India has announced a 15% reduction in its international widebody operations. The move, described as temporary and necessary, comes amid ongoing safety checks, regional airspace restrictions, and a deeply felt loss that has shaken the national carrier to its core.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 01:45:04 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Air India – who is still figuring out the reason of the tragic plane crash of flight 171 on June 12, has made a disciplinary announcement. Releasing an official statement On X,  it wrote that Air India to reduce international services on widebody aircraft by 15% over the next few weeks.

The decision was made to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, improve efficiency, and prevent further disruptions as the airline undergoes enhanced safety inspections on its long-haul aircraft fleet.

The statement also added an emotional grievance for the families who lost their lives in flight 171 crash. Describing the deceased as “part of our larger family,” the airline has coordinated with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of Gujarat to assist grieving relatives. Tata Group volunteers have been stationed in Ahmedabad to help families with logistics, hospital coordination, and transportation of mortal remains.

While the investigation into the crash continues under the supervision of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other agencies, Air India has already completed safety inspections on 26 out of its 33 Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft. The rest will be reviewed in the coming days. As a further precaution, checks are now being extended to its Boeing 777 fleet.

Adding to operational strain are the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and curfews across airspaces in Europe and East Asia, which have already led to the cancellation of 83 flights in the past six days.

Passengers affected by these cancellations are being offered full refunds or the option to reschedule at no extra cost. The revised international schedule, effective June 20, will be shared soon.

In closing, Air India assured the public of its commitment to safety, stability, and transparency. “With your support,” the airline said, “we will rebound stronger from this tragedy and continue serving the nation with renewed confidence.”

Must Read: Kerala Mountaineer Trapped On Denali Sends SOS Amid Fierce Storm

Tags: air india’international services
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?