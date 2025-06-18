Air India Announces To Scale Down International Flights With 15 Percent, Know Why

Air India – who is still figuring out the reason of the tragic plane crash of flight 171 on June 12, has made a disciplinary announcement. Releasing an official statement On X, it wrote that Air India to reduce international services on widebody aircraft by 15% over the next few weeks.

The decision was made to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, improve efficiency, and prevent further disruptions as the airline undergoes enhanced safety inspections on its long-haul aircraft fleet.

The statement also added an emotional grievance for the families who lost their lives in flight 171 crash. Describing the deceased as “part of our larger family,” the airline has coordinated with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of Gujarat to assist grieving relatives. Tata Group volunteers have been stationed in Ahmedabad to help families with logistics, hospital coordination, and transportation of mortal remains.

While the investigation into the crash continues under the supervision of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and other agencies, Air India has already completed safety inspections on 26 out of its 33 Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft. The rest will be reviewed in the coming days. As a further precaution, checks are now being extended to its Boeing 777 fleet.

Adding to operational strain are the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and curfews across airspaces in Europe and East Asia, which have already led to the cancellation of 83 flights in the past six days.

— Air India (@airindia) June 18, 2025

Passengers affected by these cancellations are being offered full refunds or the option to reschedule at no extra cost. The revised international schedule, effective June 20, will be shared soon.

In closing, Air India assured the public of its commitment to safety, stability, and transparency. “With your support,” the airline said, “we will rebound stronger from this tragedy and continue serving the nation with renewed confidence.”

