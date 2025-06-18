Live Tv
Air India Crash Seat 11 A Survivor Bids Emotional Farewell To Brother Following Hospital Discharge

Air India Crash Seat 11 A Survivor Bids Emotional Farewell To Brother Following Hospital Discharge

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India crash that killed 270, was discharged from hospital and traveled to Diu to perform the last rites of his brother Ajay, whose body was handed over after DNA confirmation.

Published By: Sofia Babu
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 16:34:19 IST

A week since the catastrophic Air India Flight 171 crash killing 270 people, the only survivor, Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, was released from Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital and went to Diu to conduct the last rites of his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh.

British national Ajay Sahgal, 40 years old, seated on 11A of the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was witnessed taking his brother’s mortal remains to the cremation site in Diu. Ajay’s cremation was carried out on Wednesday morning after DNA tests confirmed his identity, officials revealed.

The tragic crash happened only minutes after the plane departed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12 bound for London. The plane crashed onto the grounds of BJ Medical College, leading to one of the worst aviation disasters in recent Indian history.

The ‘great’ survive

Vishwas, who was luckily injured but survived the plane crash, explained to journalists that his seat dropped into the ground floor region of the hostel, which probably helped him survive. “When I noticed that the door of the plane was shattered, I sat there and thought that I can attempt to exit. Later on, I emerged out of the plane,” he explained.

A video of a viral nature shot minutes after the accident depicts Vishwas walking away from the wreckage on his injured leg towards an ambulance. His family, having arrived from the UK when they heard of the tragedy, stood by as he attended the cremation and last rites of his younger brother.

Vishwas and Ajay, who were both from Diu, had come back to India to see their relatives in their home town. Their return became a disaster that has left an indelible mark on the region and the Indian community in the UK.

The reason for the crash is being probed by aviation authorities and a full report will be out within weeks.

