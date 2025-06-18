Bengaluru Woman Killed By Boyfriend In Goa Forest Days After They Eloped To Marry

What was meant to be the beginning of a new life together ended in unthinkable tragedy for 22-year-old Roshni Moses, whose body was found in a forested area of South Goa earlier this week. She had travelled to the coastal state from Bengaluru with her long-time boyfriend, Sanjay Kevin, to get married. Instead, she was allegedly killed by him following a bitter argument.

The couple, both residents of North Bengaluru, had been in a relationship for nearly five years. According to police, the two left for Goa together last weekend, apparently without the knowledge of their families, hoping to turn their relationship into a lifelong commitment. But something went terribly wrong.

Authorities believe a dispute between the two escalated during the journey. They reportedly got off a bus near Piliem–Dharbandora in South Goa on Sunday. It was there, police say, that Sanjay led Roshni into a forested area and slit her throat with a knife, leaving her to die before fleeing the scene.

What was the first clue?

Her body was discovered the next morning by locals in Pratap Nagar, South Goa. She remained unidentified until investigators found a purse nearby containing a bus ticket the first clue that set the police in motion.

By evening, a lookout notice and photograph helped establish her identity as Roshni Moses. Once her name surfaced, it didn’t take long for the police to piece together the puzzle a young woman in love, trusting the man she hoped to marry.

“Sanjay was arrested from Hubballi in Karnataka within 24 hours of the crime,” confirmed South Goa Superintendent of Police Tikam Singh Verma. “They had a long-term relationship. The motive for the murder is still under investigation.”

For Roshni’s family, the news has come as a devastating shock. Friends recall her as a soft-spoken, kind-hearted woman who had dreams of a future that now will never be. Her death adds to the growing list of gender-based violence cases, even in relationships that appear consensual.

While Sanjay is now in custody and expected to be charged with murder, the emotional aftermath of Roshni’s death will linger far longer a chilling reminder of how quickly love can turn fatal.

