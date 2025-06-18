Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > Government School Girl From Tamil Nadu Secures Aerospace Seat At IIT-Bombay

Government School Girl From Tamil Nadu Secures Aerospace Seat At IIT-Bombay

Yogeswari, a government school student from rural Tamil Nadu, secured an Aerospace Engineering seat at IIT-Bombay with support from ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ and ‘Kalluri Kanavu’ schemes, overcoming language and financial barriers to achieve her dream.

Published By: Sofia Babu
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 15:35:13 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In an inspiring story of determination and grit, Yogeswari, a student from a government school in a small village in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district, has secured admission to the prestigious Aerospace Engineering program at IIT-Bombay.

Coming from Padanthal Government School in Sathur village, Yogeswari’s journey is a testament to how the right support and opportunities can transform lives. Her father works at a tea stall and her mother at a firecracker factory yet Yogeswari’s dream took flight thanks to Tamil Nadu government’s flagship education initiatives.

Until recently, Yogeswari didn’t even know what the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was. That changed when she attended the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ and ‘Kalluri Kanavu’ programs initiatives launched under Chief Minister MK Stalin’s leadership. These schemes aim to guide students from government schools on career opportunities, competitive exams, and higher education pathways.

“I worked hard and cleared it”

“When I attended one of the programs, they explained what the JEE was and how to apply,” Yogeswari recalled. “I cleared JEE Mains, and then they took us for JEE Advanced coaching. It was difficult at first since everything was in English, but I worked hard and cleared it. I’m so happy to get into Aerospace Engineering at IIT-Bombay.”

She credits District Collector VP Jeyaseelan for organizing the programs that introduced her to these life-changing opportunities. “Because of the Collector’s efforts and the guidance from these schemes, I understood how to prepare for the exams,” she said.

Yogeswari expressed deep gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin and Collector Jeyaseelan for supporting students from economically weaker backgrounds. “These schemes are a boon for students like me. I thank them for assuring continued support for my higher education,” she said with a smile.

Yogeswari’s achievement not only highlights the potential in rural government schools but also the impact of focused public education policies. Her success story is now inspiring many students across Tamil Nadu to dream big regardless of where they come from.

ALSO READ: Dead Whale Washes Up on Purakkad Beach, Locals Say the Smell Is Too Much to Handle

Tags: iit-bombaytamil nadu girl
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

How Has Rishabh Pant Altered His Batting Stance For England Tests? India Vice-Captain Reveals
India Launches ‘Operation Sindhu’ To Evacuate Indian Citizens Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
“We’ve Learned How To Live With This”: Keren Daka Reflects on Civilian Life In Israel-Iran War | NewsX Exclusive
Iran Warns Trump, Says US Intervention Will Bring ‘Irreparable Damage’
This Is How ChatGPT Helped Narayana Murthy To Write Speeches Faster
BCCI In Trouble: Bombay High Court Directs Board To Pay Rs 538 Crore, Here’s Why
Sedentary Lifestyles and Fast Food: Growing Threats to Kidney Health in Millennials and Gen Z
World Milk Day 2025: Is Your Milk a Hidden Health Hazard?
US President Trump Claims He Stopped War Between India and Pakistan, Calls Modi ‘Fantastic’
Israel Will Not Rest Until Iran’s Nuclear And Missile Programs Are Dismantled: Ex-NSA Yaakov Amidror | NewsX Exclusive

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?