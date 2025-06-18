Government School Girl From Tamil Nadu Secures Aerospace Seat At IIT-Bombay

In an inspiring story of determination and grit, Yogeswari, a student from a government school in a small village in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district, has secured admission to the prestigious Aerospace Engineering program at IIT-Bombay.

Coming from Padanthal Government School in Sathur village, Yogeswari’s journey is a testament to how the right support and opportunities can transform lives. Her father works at a tea stall and her mother at a firecracker factory yet Yogeswari’s dream took flight thanks to Tamil Nadu government’s flagship education initiatives.

Until recently, Yogeswari didn’t even know what the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was. That changed when she attended the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ and ‘Kalluri Kanavu’ programs initiatives launched under Chief Minister MK Stalin’s leadership. These schemes aim to guide students from government schools on career opportunities, competitive exams, and higher education pathways.

“I worked hard and cleared it”

“When I attended one of the programs, they explained what the JEE was and how to apply,” Yogeswari recalled. “I cleared JEE Mains, and then they took us for JEE Advanced coaching. It was difficult at first since everything was in English, but I worked hard and cleared it. I’m so happy to get into Aerospace Engineering at IIT-Bombay.”

She credits District Collector VP Jeyaseelan for organizing the programs that introduced her to these life-changing opportunities. “Because of the Collector’s efforts and the guidance from these schemes, I understood how to prepare for the exams,” she said.

Yogeswari expressed deep gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin and Collector Jeyaseelan for supporting students from economically weaker backgrounds. “These schemes are a boon for students like me. I thank them for assuring continued support for my higher education,” she said with a smile.

Yogeswari’s achievement not only highlights the potential in rural government schools but also the impact of focused public education policies. Her success story is now inspiring many students across Tamil Nadu to dream big regardless of where they come from.

ALSO READ: Dead Whale Washes Up on Purakkad Beach, Locals Say the Smell Is Too Much to Handle