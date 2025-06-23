Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Home > India > Air India Express Delhi-Jammu Flight Returned Delhi After Suspected GPS Interference

Air India Express Delhi-Jammu Flight Returned Delhi After Suspected GPS Interference

An Air India Express Delhi-Jammu flight returned to Delhi due to suspected GPS interference. The pilot aborted landing despite a clear runway. Passengers were later flown on an alternative flight.

Air India Express flight returns to Delhi after suspected GPS interference disrupts landing at Jammu airport.
Air India Express flight returns to Delhi after suspected GPS interference disrupts landing at Jammu airport.

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 19:29:39 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

An Air India Express Delhi-Jammu flight on Monday returned to Delhi after facing suspected GPS interference incident, officials also said. 

The Air India Express Delhi-Jammu flight was unable to land at Jammu airport earlier in the day.

According to sources, Air India Express flight from Delhi to Jammu returned before landing at Jammu Airport. 

The Air India Express flight 2564 taken back to New Delhi by pilot after several rounds over Jammu Airport

You Might Be Interested In

The spurce said that the runway was clear for landing but pilot announced that they will not be landing at Jammu

Meanwhile, an Air India Express Spokesperson said: “Our Delhi–Jammu flight returned to Delhi as a precautionary measure, following a suspected GPS interference incident.”

He said that subsequently an alternative flight was organised to connect guests to Jammu. 

“We regret the inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson said.

“Instances of GPS signal interference have been reported by operators while flying over certain sensitive regions,” the spokesperson added. 

ALSO READ: Rath Yatra 2025: Date,Time, Rituals And All You Need To Know About Lord Jagannath’s Grand Procession In Puri

Tags: air india expressdelhi-jammu flight
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

CCTV DVR Seized From Indore As Shillong Police Deepen Probe Into Raja Raghuvanshi Murder
Another Murder Horror: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Within A Month Of Marriage
How Indira Gandhi’s Conviction Triggered The 1975 Emergency
‘Governance Has Collapsed Under Congress’: Karnataka MLA Raju Kage Threatens To Quit Over Development Delays
Google Launches AI Mode In India For Advanced Search Experience
Emergency 1975: A Timeline Of Events Of The 21 Months That Changed India
Former MP Anant kumar Hegde, His Gunman Booked In Road Rage Case In Karnataka
‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet
‘The Day Democracy Paused’: 50 Years Since India’s Emergency Began, What Are Some Commonly Asked Questions
Gautam Adani Clarifies: No One From Group Charged By US Department Of Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?