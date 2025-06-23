Air India Express Delhi-Jammu Flight Returned Delhi After Suspected GPS Interference

An Air India Express Delhi-Jammu flight on Monday returned to Delhi after facing suspected GPS interference incident, officials also said.

The Air India Express Delhi-Jammu flight was unable to land at Jammu airport earlier in the day.

According to sources, Air India Express flight from Delhi to Jammu returned before landing at Jammu Airport.

The Air India Express flight 2564 taken back to New Delhi by pilot after several rounds over Jammu Airport

The spurce said that the runway was clear for landing but pilot announced that they will not be landing at Jammu

Meanwhile, an Air India Express Spokesperson said: “Our Delhi–Jammu flight returned to Delhi as a precautionary measure, following a suspected GPS interference incident.”

He said that subsequently an alternative flight was organised to connect guests to Jammu.

“We regret the inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson said.

“Instances of GPS signal interference have been reported by operators while flying over certain sensitive regions,” the spokesperson added.

