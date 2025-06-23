Live Tv
Rath Yatra 2025: Date,Time, Rituals And All You Need To Know About Lord Jagannath's Grand Procession In Puri

Rath Yatra 2025: Date,Time, Rituals And All You Need To Know About Lord Jagannath’s Grand Procession In Puri

Rath Yatra 2025 will be held on June 27 in Puri, Odisha. The nine-day festival marks Lord Jagannath’s chariot journey to Gundicha Temple. Key rituals include Gundicha Marjana (June 26), Bahuda Yatra (July 4), and Suna Besha (July 5).

Devotion meets tradition as Lord Jagannath steps out of the sanctum to bless devotees during the iconic Rath Yatra procession in Puri, Odisha.
Devotion meets tradition as Lord Jagannath steps out of the sanctum to bless devotees during the iconic Rath Yatra procession in Puri, Odisha.

Last Updated: June 23, 2025 19:16:05 IST

Puri is all ready for one of India’s most vibrant religious events, Rath Yatra. This is also known as the Shree Gundicha Yatra, the annual procession invites millions of devotees from across India and abroad to witness the holy journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Devi Subhadra, Lord Balabhadra on their own chariots.

This year 2025, Rath Yatra will be observed on the coming Friday, June 27 this week. This marks the beginning of a mega 9-day festival deeprooted in tradition, devotion and spiritual essence.

Know Rath Yatra 2025 Date and Auspicious Timings

As per Drik Panchang, the festival comes on the Dwitiya Tithi (2nd day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha according to the Hindu lunar calendar.

For more detailed outlook:

  • Dwitiya Tithi will begin at 1:24 PM on June 26

  • Dwitiya Tithi will end at 11:19 AM on June 27

The very famous chariot procession will start from the Jagannath Temple in Puri and move towards the Gundicha Temple. As per the legend, there, the deities will stay for a few days before returning.

What is The Legend Behind Rath Yatra?

According to Skanda Purana, Lord Jagannath, is considered a form of Lord Vishnu embarks on this chariot journey to his aunt’s house, fulfilling a divine promise to visit the Gundicha Temple once a year. The sacred journey shows the Lord’s compassion and love for his devotees.

Know Important Rituals and Festival Schedule

All the celebrations start much before the actual Rath Yatra day, with several sacred rituals that set the tone for the festivities:

  • Anavasara: A period when Lord Jagannath is believed to fall ill and takes rest, away from public view. Starts from June 13 to June 26

  • Gundicha Marjana : A ritual where devotees clean the Gundicha Temple in preparation for the Lord’s arrival, on June 26

  • Rath Yatra: The grand procession of chariots from the Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, on June 27

  • Hera Panchami: Goddess Lakshmi visits the Gundicha Temple, expressing her displeasure for being left behind, on July 1

  • Bahuda Yatra: The return journey of the deities to the Jagannath Temple, on July 4

  • Suna Besha: A spectacular event where the deities are adorned with gold ornaments, on July 5

  • Niladri Bijay: Marks the end of the festival when the deities re-enter the sanctum sanctorum of the Jagannath Temple, on July 5

Tags: puri jagannathrath yatra 2025
