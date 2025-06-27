Air India Flight At Delhi Airport T3 Receives Bomb Threat On Tissue Paper

In the latest development, the Air India flight at Delhi Airport has received a bomb threat on Friday morning. The Air India flight was on Delhi airpoirt’s terminal 3.
Post the threat, the search operation is on.
The Delhi Fire Services received an alert regarding a bomb threat on a flight arriving from Mumbai. A cabin crew member had discovered a tissue paper bearing a message that read, “Air India 2948 @ T3 has a bomb.”
The aircraft involved was Flight No. 2954, operating the Mumbai to Delhi route. Upon receiving the threat, security agencies initiated a comprehensive search of the aircraft and surrounding areas. After a detailed inspection, authorities confirmed that the threat was a false alarm.
Must Read: Rath Yatra 2025: Did You Know The Story of A Muslim Follower of Jagannath? Read Here