Air India Plane Crash: 2nd Black Box Recovered From Crash Site, Investigation Underway

In a significant breakthrough, investigators have retrieved the cockpit voice recorder from the ill-fated Air India flight AI171 that crashed in Ahmedabad, deepening hopes of uncovering the exact cause behind the devastating tragedy that claimed around 270 lives.

Last Updated: June 16, 2025 04:05:40 IST

In a crucial development in the ongoing investigation of the Air India AI171 crash, officials confirmed on Sunday that the second black box, the cockpit voice recorder (CVR), has been successfully recovered from the crash site. The CVR, along with the previously secured flight data recorder (FDR), is expected to provide valuable insights into the final moments of the doomed flight, which went down on June 12, killing nearly 270 people, including 241 of the 242 passengers and crew onboard.

The confirmation came during a high-level review chaired by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who personally visited the crash site and later inspected the civil hospital where many injured survivors are being treated.

Intensified Probe with International Collaboration

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a joint statement on Sunday evening, stating, “Officials confirmed to Dr Mishra that the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder have been located and secured.” The statement further noted that a comprehensive investigation has now entered a critical phase.

Given that the Boeing 777 involved in the crash is of American manufacture, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has also launched a parallel investigation under international aviation protocols. This dual-level probe aims to ensure thorough analysis of both mechanical and human factors that may have contributed to the catastrophe.

Addressing the media after his visit, P K Mishra expressed his deep sorrow over the scale of the disaster. “I am very pained by the enormity of the tragedy. Everybody is sad. It is our duty to share grief and express our feelings for the victims,” he stated. 

