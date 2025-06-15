Live Tv
Home > India > Khan Sir Mocks Indian Engineers, Says 'Bss 20-30 Lakh Ka Package Chahiye'

Khan Sir Mocks Indian Engineers, Says ‘Bss 20-30 Lakh Ka Package Chahiye’

In a candid podcast with Smita Praksh, popular educator Khan Sir raised serious concerns about the current mindset of Indian engineers. He questioned their overemphasis on high-paying jobs while ignoring innovation and entrepreneurship, drawing sharp comparisons with China's manufacturing drive.

Last Updated: June 16, 2025 02:43:59 IST

In a no-holds-barred interview with ANI’s Smita Prakash, Patna-based educator and YouTube sensation Khan Sir sparked a thought-provoking debate over the direction Indian engineers are heading. His remarks have since triggered wide discussions across social media and professional circles alike.

Khan Sir expressed his disappointment at what he sees as a growing trend among Indian engineers to prioritize hefty salary packages over genuine innovation or business creation.

“What is the motivation for engineers in India? It’s simply to earn money. There is hardly any desire to start big companies or launch new startups that bring real change,” he remarked.

Innovation Vs. Package Obsession

Drawing parallels with the global startup landscape, Khan Sir took a swipe at popular delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy. He argued that these ventures, while successful, are essentially advanced versions of Mumbai’s decades-old dabbawala system. “Food is prepared in a restaurant, someone delivers it. This is nothing new – Mumbai’s tiffin service has been running for 50 years. They have just made it smoother with an app,” he said, hinting at the lack of groundbreaking innovation.

He went on to criticize the obsession with lucrative job offers, saying, “Our engineers dream of 20 lakh, 1 crore packages. But if you want to make more, start your own business. The mindset here is getting skewed towards salary rather than entrepreneurship.”

India-China Comparison In Terms Of Well Being 

 Khan Sir explained how Chinese entrepreneurs focus on creating manufacturing ecosystems even for niche products.  He further illustrated the gap by pointing out China’s operational efficiency, even in something as culturally symbolic as Rakhi.

“In India, we celebrate Rakhi once a year, and China is ready to manufacture and deliver it at scale to India,” he said. “On the other hand, they eat with chopsticks three times a day, 365 days a year, but none (Indian) has ever delivered a chopstick to them.”

