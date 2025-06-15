Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Admitted In Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital

In yet another concerning development for the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday, June 15, after her health reportedly deteriorated. According to initial reports, Gandhi is being treated by the hospital’s gastroenterology department for a stomach-related ailment. A team of specialists is closely monitoring her condition, though no official medical bulletin has been released so far.

The news has sparked widespread concern within Congress circles and among her supporters. Party workers, senior leaders, and well-wishers have expressed hope for her speedy recovery, with many visiting the hospital or conveying their prayers through social media platforms. Despite her current condition, sources within the party have indicated that Gandhi remains stable and is responding well to treatment.

A String of Medical Episodes

Sonia Gandhi’s latest hospitalization comes after a series of medical episodes over the past few years. Earlier this month, on June 7, the Congress matriarch was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla for what was described as a routine medical checkup. She was discharged after her examination, with reports suggesting no immediate cause for alarm at the time.

In February this year, Gandhi was also hospitalized at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for similar stomach-related issues. That visit was relatively brief, lasting just a day, but it added to the growing list of health concerns surrounding the veteran leader.

Going further back, in September 2022, Sonia Gandhi travelled to the United States for a deferred medical check-upa visit that had been postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Accompanied by her son, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, she remained in the US for several days, missing a portion of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session during that period. Prior to her departure, Gandhi had overseen a significant reshuffle within the Congress party, marking one of her last major organizational moves before temporarily stepping back from active leadership.

Political Uncertainty Amid Health Challenges

At 77, Sonia Gandhi remains a pivotal figure in the Congress party’s leadership structure. Even as her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take on more public-facing roles, Sonia continues to guide party strategy behind the scenes. Her hospitalizations, however, frequently raise questions about the party’s long-term leadership roadmap.

Must Read: Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: 5 Feared Dead As Chopper Crashes Between Gaurikund And Sonprayag