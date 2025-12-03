Air India Resolves Check-In Glitch Caused By Third-Party System, Flights Back On Schedule

Air India said the technical glitch, related to a third-party system that led to disruption of check-ins across multiple airports and delays in several flights late on Tuesday, has been fully resolved and normal operations have resumed.

Check-In Systems Fully Restored

“The third-party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is functioning normally. All our flights are operating as per schedule. We thank our passengers for their understanding,” said Air India in the post on X. Passengers were advised to check the flight status before heading to the airport and to reach well in advance compared to the usual time to avoid inconvenience.

Impact on Flights and Passengers

The technical issue had affected not only Air India flights but also flights of other carriers operating at the affected airports. Earlier, the airline had said that the system was being progressively restored and that some flights may continue to witness minor delays until full normalization.

Air India said its airport teams worked hard to ensure a hassle-free check-in environment for all passengers.

Similar Incident Last Month This is not the first time that a technical glitch has disrupted air travel in India. More than 400 flights, both domestic and international, were delayed last month because of a technical glitch in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The airlines affected included Air India, Indigo, and SpiceJet, among others, which resulted in longer queues and delayed operations at the airport. This AMSS glitch made air traffic controllers prepare the flight plans manually; that tends to be quite time-consuming and was partly responsible for the delays.

Measures to prevent future disruptions A post-incident review meeting had been conducted by the Secretary of MoCA with the Chairman of AAI, Member ANS, and other officials to ensure corrective measures were implemented.

Air India has reassured that steps have been put in place to avoid such disruptions and provide passengers with a hassle-free travel experience. Passengers Advised to Stay Updated Air India has continued to ask passengers to check for flight status updates and to come to the airport well in advance.

The quick resolution of the glitch in the third-party system by the airline ensured that the operations are now back on schedule and therefore has reduced passenger inconvenience.

