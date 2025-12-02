IRCTC Provides Big Travel Update For Passengers, Reveals Smart Way To Order Food During Train Journey

A recent viral video showing samosas being fried on dirty sacks has once again raised serious questions about food safety on Indian trains. The clip, which spread widely on social media, has sparked concern among passengers about how unauthorised hawkers continue to roam freely on platforms and trains. Many are now asking who is responsible for checking hygiene and how often IRCTC kitchens are actually inspected.

Even as the debate on accountability continues, travellers today have access to far safer and smarter options for food on trains. Over the last few years, Indian Railways has upgraded its e-catering services, launched new apps and partnered with major food delivery platforms. These options allow passengers to order meals to their seats with the same convenience as booking a cab or reserving a hotel room.

One of the biggest additions is Zomato’s on-train delivery service. The platform now delivers food at more than 130 railway stations across India. Passengers who book their tickets through MakeMyTrip can directly browse menus from over 40,000 restaurants listed on Zomato.

Travellers simply choose a meal based on the station where their train will stop, place the order, and the food arrives at their seat when the train reaches the station. The service also allows customers to pre-book meals up to seven days in advance using their PNR.

Swiggy has also expanded its presence on Indian trains through its ‘Food on Train’ service, currently available at 122 stations. The company has increased its pre-order window from 24 hours to an extended 96 hours. This feature is especially useful for long-distance journeys, where passengers often prefer to plan meals for multiple days. Swiggy says it is adding more restaurants and cuisines every month.

Northern Railway’s Lucknow Division has introduced a new digital app called RailOne. The app aims to simplify rail travel by offering multiple services in one place. Users can log in with their IRCTC or UTS credentials, enter their PNR and place food orders directly.

Passengers can also choose IRCTC’s own eCatering platforms, including the Food on Track app and the IRCTC website. By entering the PNR, travellers can view available stations, select restaurants and place orders ranging from thalis and biryani to pizza, snacks and regional meals.

