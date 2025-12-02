LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity f1 latest news latest sports news asm vs mum bjp balochistan indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity
LIVE TV
Home > India > IRCTC Provides Big Travel Update For Passengers, Reveals Smart Way To Order Food During Train Journey

IRCTC Provides Big Travel Update For Passengers, Reveals Smart Way To Order Food During Train Journey

Even as the debate on accountability continues, travellers today have access to far safer and smarter options for food on trains.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 2, 2025 17:17:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IRCTC Provides Big Travel Update For Passengers, Reveals Smart Way To Order Food During Train Journey

A recent viral video showing samosas being fried on dirty sacks has once again raised serious questions about food safety on Indian trains. The clip, which spread widely on social media, has sparked concern among passengers about how unauthorised hawkers continue to roam freely on platforms and trains. Many are now asking who is responsible for checking hygiene and how often IRCTC kitchens are actually inspected.

Even as the debate on accountability continues, travellers today have access to far safer and smarter options for food on trains. Over the last few years, Indian Railways has upgraded its e-catering services, launched new apps and partnered with major food delivery platforms. These options allow passengers to order meals to their seats with the same convenience as booking a cab or reserving a hotel room.

One of the biggest additions is Zomato’s on-train delivery service. The platform now delivers food at more than 130 railway stations across India. Passengers who book their tickets through MakeMyTrip can directly browse menus from over 40,000 restaurants listed on Zomato.

Travellers simply choose a meal based on the station where their train will stop, place the order, and the food arrives at their seat when the train reaches the station. The service also allows customers to pre-book meals up to seven days in advance using their PNR.

Swiggy has also expanded its presence on Indian trains through its ‘Food on Train’ service, currently available at 122 stations. The company has increased its pre-order window from 24 hours to an extended 96 hours. This feature is especially useful for long-distance journeys, where passengers often prefer to plan meals for multiple days. Swiggy says it is adding more restaurants and cuisines every month.

Northern Railway’s Lucknow Division has introduced a new digital app called RailOne. The app aims to simplify rail travel by offering multiple services in one place. Users can log in with their IRCTC or UTS credentials, enter their PNR and place food orders directly.

Passengers can also choose IRCTC’s own eCatering platforms, including the Food on Track app and the IRCTC website. By entering the PNR, travellers can view available stations, select restaurants and place orders ranging from thalis and biryani to pizza, snacks and regional meals.

ALSO READ: Big Update For Train Passengers: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For…

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 5:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: indian railwaysIRCTC

RELATED News

Maharashtra Shocker: Nanded Man Killed by Girlfriend’s Family, Was Earlier Seen Joyfully Dancing With Her Father in Old Video

Mumbai To Witness Dry Days: Here Are the Dates Announced In Mumbai And Other States For December

Indian Navy Chief Issues Big Statement, Explains Why Was Pakistan Navy Out Of Action During Operation Sindoor, Says…

Sanchar Saathi App Mandatory? Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Gives Big Update, Reveals If Users Can Delete The App

Chennai Metro Halts Inside Tunnel; Passengers Forced to Walk on Tracks After Sudden Breakdown

LATEST NEWS

Imran Khan News: Former Pakistan PM’s Sister To Meet Him In Jail After Recent Death Rumours

Meet Hannah Schmitz, ‘Lady Luck’ Behind Max Verstappen’s Qatar GP 2025 Win, Works Behind The Scenes Of Red Bull’s…

What These 7 Sleep Behaviours Reveal About Your Nervous System

IRCTC Provides Big Travel Update For Passengers, Reveals Smart Way To Order Food During Train Journey

Vladimir Putin India Visit: Indians To Get Visa-Free Entry To Russia Soon? Here’s What We Know

Sanchar Saathi Row Explodes: Why the Tech Giant Apple Won’t Install India’s Mandatory Sanchar Saathi App

Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched In India With Dimensity 9500 SoC; Check Price, Features And Sale Deals

Ashes 2025: England Announce Playing XI Ahead of Gabba Test, Key Player Injured

Is Smriti Mandhana Now Getting Married To Palash Muchhal On December 7 After First Indefinitely Postponing It Amid Cheating Allegations? Here’s The Truth Behind Wild Rumours

Sarfaraz Khan Shines With Lightning Fast 47 Ball Century After 2 Years In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy’s Mumbai vs Assam Match

IRCTC Provides Big Travel Update For Passengers, Reveals Smart Way To Order Food During Train Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IRCTC Provides Big Travel Update For Passengers, Reveals Smart Way To Order Food During Train Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IRCTC Provides Big Travel Update For Passengers, Reveals Smart Way To Order Food During Train Journey
IRCTC Provides Big Travel Update For Passengers, Reveals Smart Way To Order Food During Train Journey
IRCTC Provides Big Travel Update For Passengers, Reveals Smart Way To Order Food During Train Journey
IRCTC Provides Big Travel Update For Passengers, Reveals Smart Way To Order Food During Train Journey

QUICK LINKS