Home > India > Big Update For Train Passengers: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For…

Big Update For Train Passengers: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For…

According to Western Railway, the change has been made as per guidelines issued by the Railway Board. Officials explained that a system-generated OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided during booking.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 1, 2025 15:41:39 IST

Big Update For Train Passengers: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For…

Indian Railways has introduced a new security feature for Tatkal ticket bookings to make the system more transparent and passenger-friendly. Starting December 1, travellers will receive Tatkal tickets only after verifying a One-Time Password, or OTP, sent to their registered mobile number. This new rule applies to all passengers booking Tatkal tickets, whether online or at railway counters.

According to Western Railway, the change has been made as per guidelines issued by the Railway Board. Officials explained that a system-generated OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided during booking. Only after entering and validating this OTP will the ticket be issued. This move aims to reduce misuse of Tatkal bookings and ensure that genuine passengers get a fair chance to secure tickets during peak demand.

In the first phase, the OTP-based system will be introduced on the Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, Train No. 12009/12010. Railways will later expand the feature to other trains across the entire network once the system is tested successfully.

The new OTP verification requirement will apply to all booking platforms, including the IRCTC website, the IRCTC mobile app, and physical railway reservation counters. Officials said the primary goal is to make Tatkal bookings more secure and prevent fraudulent practices that often cause inconvenience to regular passengers.

Meanwhile, IRCTC has also shared updated guidelines for passengers planning to book Tatkal tickets in 2025. Users must log in to their IRCTC account before the booking window opens to avoid delays. After entering the journey details and selecting the Tatkal option, passengers should choose their train and fill in traveller information such as name, age, and gender. Using the master list option can save time, as it stores passenger details for future use. Once all details are filled in, passengers can complete payment through net banking, cards, or digital wallets.

Another important update, effective from October 28, 2025, states that Aadhaar authentication is now compulsory for booking tickets between 8 am and 10 am on the first day of reservation opening. However, users without Aadhaar verification can still book tickets outside this time window.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 3:41 PM IST
——————————————–
————————————————–

Tags: indian railwaysIRCTC

Big Update For Train Passengers: Indian Railways Makes OTP Verification Mandatory For…

