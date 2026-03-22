Air India Tightens Cabin Crew Fitness Norms: Weight Gain Beyond BMI Limits May Lead To De-rostering, Grounding And Pay Cuts

Air India is set to roll out a stricter health and fitness policy for cabin crew from May 1, 2026, making Body Mass Index (BMI) a key factor in determining whether crew members can continue flying duties. The move links fitness compliance directly to duty rosters and salaries.

BMI To Decide Flying Eligibility

Under the new policy, BMI will be used to assess whether a crew member is fit to fly.

-Normal BMI (18–24.9) is considered fully acceptable

-Underweight (below 18) and overweight (25–29.9) crew can fly only after medical clearance and fitness tests

-BMI of 30 or above is classified as not acceptable

The airline says the policy is aimed at ensuring the crew is physically capable of handling onboard duties and emergencies.

De-Rostering And Loss Of Pay Rules

The policy introduces strict consequences for those who fail to meet the required standards.

-Non-compliant crew can be removed from flight duty (de-rostering)

-They may be grounded and placed on leave without pay

-Salary loss continues until they clear the required fitness assessments

In severe cases, especially for those in the obese category, grounding is immediate and comes with direct pay cuts.

What Happens To The Overweight And Underweight Crew

Crew members falling outside the normal BMI range are not immediately disqualified but must meet conditions.

-They are taken off active rosters and sent for medical evaluation

-A functional fitness test is mandatory before returning to duty

-Failure to clear test results in continued loss of pay

-Strict Action for the Obese Category

The toughest rules apply to crew with a BMI of 30 or above.

-Immediate grounding from flying duties

-Mandatory medical tests within seven days

-Return is allowed only after achieving an acceptable BMI and clearing assessments

Repeated non-compliance can lead to warnings and further disciplinary action.

Regular Checks And Monitoring

The airline will conduct BMI checks at multiple stages, including:

-Before and after flights

-During training and safety procedures

-At training academies or home bases

Crew members are also given a limited time window to meet the standards, failing which warnings may be issued.

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