LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Delhi weather March 2026 Al Aqsa Mosque karnataka F-16 jet bts Cricket News 2026 Akash Deep Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Delhi weather March 2026 Al Aqsa Mosque karnataka F-16 jet bts Cricket News 2026 Akash Deep Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Delhi weather March 2026 Al Aqsa Mosque karnataka F-16 jet bts Cricket News 2026 Akash Deep Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Delhi weather March 2026 Al Aqsa Mosque karnataka F-16 jet bts Cricket News 2026 Akash Deep Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Delhi weather March 2026 Al Aqsa Mosque karnataka F-16 jet bts Cricket News 2026 Akash Deep Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Delhi weather March 2026 Al Aqsa Mosque karnataka F-16 jet bts Cricket News 2026 Akash Deep Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Delhi weather March 2026 Al Aqsa Mosque karnataka F-16 jet bts Cricket News 2026 Akash Deep Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba arabian sea Aditya Dhar air-force-one Delhi weather March 2026 Al Aqsa Mosque karnataka F-16 jet bts Cricket News 2026 Akash Deep Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Air India Tightens Cabin Crew Fitness Norms: Weight Gain Beyond BMI Limits May Lead To De-rostering, Grounding And Pay Cuts

Air India Tightens Cabin Crew Fitness Norms: Weight Gain Beyond BMI Limits May Lead To De-rostering, Grounding And Pay Cuts

Air India is set to roll out a stricter health and fitness policy for cabin crew from May 1, 2026, making Body Mass Index (BMI) a key factor in determining whether crew members can continue flying duties. The move links fitness compliance directly to duty rosters and salaries.

Air India (Photo Credits: X/@airindia)
Air India (Photo Credits: X/@airindia)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 22, 2026 09:06:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Air India Tightens Cabin Crew Fitness Norms: Weight Gain Beyond BMI Limits May Lead To De-rostering, Grounding And Pay Cuts

Air India is set to roll out a stricter health and fitness policy for cabin crew from May 1, 2026, making Body Mass Index (BMI) a key factor in determining whether crew members can continue flying duties. The move links fitness compliance directly to duty rosters and salaries.

BMI To Decide Flying Eligibility

Under the new policy, BMI will be used to assess whether a crew member is fit to fly.

-Normal BMI (18–24.9) is considered fully acceptable
-Underweight (below 18) and overweight (25–29.9) crew can fly only after medical clearance and fitness tests
-BMI of 30 or above is classified as not acceptable

You Might Be Interested In

The airline says the policy is aimed at ensuring the crew is physically capable of handling onboard duties and emergencies.

De-Rostering And Loss Of Pay Rules

The policy introduces strict consequences for those who fail to meet the required standards.

-Non-compliant crew can be removed from flight duty (de-rostering)
-They may be grounded and placed on leave without pay
-Salary loss continues until they clear the required fitness assessments

In severe cases, especially for those in the obese category, grounding is immediate and comes with direct pay cuts.

What Happens To The Overweight And Underweight Crew

Crew members falling outside the normal BMI range are not immediately disqualified but must meet conditions.

-They are taken off active rosters and sent for medical evaluation
-A functional fitness test is mandatory before returning to duty
-Failure to clear test results in continued loss of pay
-Strict Action for the Obese Category

The toughest rules apply to crew with a BMI of 30 or above.

-Immediate grounding from flying duties
-Mandatory medical tests within seven days
-Return is allowed only after achieving an acceptable BMI and clearing assessments

Repeated non-compliance can lead to warnings and further disciplinary action.

Regular Checks And Monitoring

The airline will conduct BMI checks at multiple stages, including:

-Before and after flights
-During training and safety procedures
-At training academies or home bases

Crew members are also given a limited time window to meet the standards, failing which warnings may be issued.

ALSO READ: Delhi Weather Today: Foggy Saturday Brings January-Like Chill In March; Another Rain Spell Expected On 23rd

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Air India BMI policyAir India fitness policy 2026Air India grounding policyAir India salary cut policyair india’cabin crew de-rostering rulescabin crew pay loss rule

RELATED News

Govt Boosts LPG Supply: States To Receive 50% Of Pre-Crisis Gas, Additional 20% Allocation From March 23

Who Is M.K. Stalin? DMK Patriarch, Karunanidhi’s Political Heir, And Incumbent CM Faces Crucial Electoral Test Against NDA And TVK In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’

Beyond Policy: Closing India’s Credit Gap for Women Entrepreneurs

Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur

LATEST NEWS

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 22: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

EPL Results: Brighton Shock Liverpool to Dent Top-4 Hopes, Everton Thrash Chelsea 3-0; Fulham Beat Burnley, Leeds–Brentford Ends Goalless

NZ vs SA 4th T20I Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs South Africa Match On TV, Online?

UK Deploys Nuclear-Powered Submarine HMS Anson, Equipped With Tomahawk Cruise Missiles To Arabian Sea—Is It Preparing For Potential Strikes On Iran?

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Aarti, Mantra, Puja Bhog, What Colour To Wear And Significance | Details Inside

Iranian Missile Attack Targets Dimona, Home To Israel’s Nuclear Reactor, Leaving More Than 100 Injured; Video Captures The Impact—Watch

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Starrer Enters Rs 500 Crore Club, Smashes Own Record, Beats RRR, KGF 2, Border 2

Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Health Debate After A Viral Video Appears To Show Him ‘Waddling’ While Walking Off Air Force One, Drawing Attention And Igniting Discussion On Social Media

Ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller, Lead Investigator In Russiagate, Dies At 81; Trump Reacts, Saying ‘He’s Glad’

Tamworth NH Wedding Horror: Floor Collapse At The Preserve At Chocorua Triggers Mass Casualty Response

Air India Tightens Cabin Crew Fitness Norms: Weight Gain Beyond BMI Limits May Lead To De-rostering, Grounding And Pay Cuts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Air India Tightens Cabin Crew Fitness Norms: Weight Gain Beyond BMI Limits May Lead To De-rostering, Grounding And Pay Cuts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Air India Tightens Cabin Crew Fitness Norms: Weight Gain Beyond BMI Limits May Lead To De-rostering, Grounding And Pay Cuts
Air India Tightens Cabin Crew Fitness Norms: Weight Gain Beyond BMI Limits May Lead To De-rostering, Grounding And Pay Cuts
Air India Tightens Cabin Crew Fitness Norms: Weight Gain Beyond BMI Limits May Lead To De-rostering, Grounding And Pay Cuts
Air India Tightens Cabin Crew Fitness Norms: Weight Gain Beyond BMI Limits May Lead To De-rostering, Grounding And Pay Cuts

QUICK LINKS