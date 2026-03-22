Delhi Weather Today: Foggy Saturday Brings January-Like Chill In March; Another Rain Spell Expected On 23rd

The national capital experienced its most exceptional weather transformation through Saturday morning, when dense fog covered the entire city. The residents of the area experienced complete world disappearance across multiple areas, which formed a rare sighting during the late March period.

The unusual weather pattern emerged after a Delhi weather station recorded its coldest March day in six years because temperatures dropped to 21.7°C, which represented a 10-degree decrease from the normal March temperature.

The weather system that moved through the region brought heavy moisture after intense thundershowers, which created the sudden transition from early summer heat to winter-like conditions.

Atmospheric Saturation and Temperature Plummet

The rare morning mist developed because atmospheric conditions reached 100% humidity, which created saturated air. The city experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, which combined with stagnant winds and decreasing temperatures to create dense fog through water vapor condensation.

The “January feeling” developed because the temperature dropped to a minimum value of 13°C, which was 3.5 degrees lower than the normal range.

The fog, which formed during springtime, created visibility problems that affected morning traffic and all routes to major sites, including India Gate and Akshardham Temple, which created an unusual winter scene that appeared two weeks before the typical start of April heat.

Western Disturbance and Upcoming Rain Spell

Meteorologists forecast that the present cooling period will continue until March 23, when the region will experience its next rainfall. The current weather instability results from a secondary western disturbance that is currently advancing through northwest India.

The upcoming weather system will bring new thundershowers and lightning along with strong winds, which will start on Monday after Saturday and Sunday, reaching daytime temperatures of 28°C.

The ongoing moisture flow into the atmosphere has maintained low temperatures while helping the environment because Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) now stands at the ‘Satisfactory’ level, which represents the cleanest air the capital has experienced in more than five months.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: Chilly March Morning Breaks Six-Year Record, Rain Revives Atmosphere, AQI Now Satisfactory