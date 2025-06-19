Air India To Cut 15% Of International Flights Amid Safety Checks

Air India has temporarily curtailed its international operations days after the devastating crash of Air India Flight AI171 that killed 275 passengers and crew members, including 34 people on the ground. From June 21, the Indian airline owned by Tata Group will reduce its wide-body international flights by about 15% through mid-July to carry out systematic safety checks in its long-haul fleet.

In an email sent to the members of Maharaja Club, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson called the tragedy an occasion of “devastating” loss. “We extend our deepest sympathies to all who have been touched by this horrific event. We are cooperating fully with the investigation and are doing everything in our power to assist the families of victims who lost their lives,” Wilson said.

Air India’s crash on June 12

The doomed AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a veteran commander and instructor with more than 10,000 flying hours under his belt, and First Officer Clive Kunder, who had accumulated more than 3,400 flying hours. The plane was said to be in good condition, with its most recent major check done in June 2023 and the next check scheduled in December 2025. Both engines had also recently been inspected, Wilson further explained.

Air India’s Fleet-Wide Safety Checks Underway

Acting on directives issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 14, Air India has started inspecting its entire fleet of 33 Boeing 787 aircraft. So far, as many as 26 have cleared the safety checks and returned to service, while the rest remain under scheduled maintenance and are undergoing additional scrutiny.

Wilson mentioned that the airline is also applying these upgraded safety measures to its Boeing 777 fleet as a precautionary step. “With the time involved in conducting these inspections and making sure we have sufficient backup aircraft available in the event of unforeseen problems, we are voluntarily cutting back on our international widebody operations by 15 percent,” he said.

What This Means for Air India Passengers

The downsized schedule will primarily impact long-haul overseas routes. Nevertheless, Air India promised customers that those affected by the cancellations would be provided free rebooking facilities or complete refunds.

The airline should announce an revised international schedule within the next few days. Wilson recognised the disruption this might cause to passengers but stressed that passenger safety is the airline’s top concern. “Your trust is paramount to us,” he stated. “We are committed to regaining confidence and providing the highest standards of safety as we go forward.”

