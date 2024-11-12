Air India-Vistara Merger: Here Is How To Know If You Are On A Vistara Or Air India Flight

Air India and Vistara officially merged on Tuesday, November 12, marking a significant moment in India’s aviation industry. Air India has promised a seamless transition as it takes over operations, while maintaining the quality of service that Vistara customers have been accustomed to.

Air India merger with Vistara: Air India and Vistara officially merged on Tuesday, November 12, marking a significant moment in India’s aviation industry. Air India has promised a seamless transition as it takes over operations, while maintaining the quality of service that Vistara customers have been accustomed to. Travelers can anticipate several updates during this transition.

Vistara flights will be managed by Air India after merger

Following the merger, Vistara flights will be managed by Air India, identified by a new four-digit code beginning with “2.” For example, flight UK 955 will be rebranded as AI 2955, enabling customers to easily locate Vistara-operated flights on the Air India website starting November 12.

Air India’s website assures customers that they will enjoy a unified experience provided by the combined team, designed to expand travel possibilities.

What will happen to my existing booking with Vistara after Air India merger?

As of November 12, 2024, all Vistara operations will transfer to Air India, and Vistara flights will be operated by Air India. Existing Vistara bookings will be moved to Air India’s reservation system, with customers receiving advance notifications of any updates, including revised tickets. In preparation for this transition, Air India’s customer-facing staff will undergo extensive training to provide consistent support.

How can I book a flight with Vistara after the merger?

Air India has stated that, beginning November 12, 2024, the Vistara website will be discontinued. Bookings can instead be managed on the Air India website or through its mobile app.

According to Air India’s website, from November 12, 2024, Vistara flights will be operated under a unique four-digit Air India code starting with “2.” For instance, UK 955, a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, will become AI 2955.

Will the departure terminal of my flight change after the booking transfer?

Air India has advised that terminal changes may occur after the booking is transferred, though such changes will depend on the airline’s discretion. All updates, including terminal changes, will be communicated promptly.

Air India has assured passengers that efforts will be made to retain the original booking class. Any necessary adjustments will be communicated in advance.

Which customer engagement channels should guests use?

After November 12, 2024, Vistara’s customer engagement channels will no longer be available, with all customer inquiries directed to Air India’s support channels.

Air India has emphasized prioritizing customer comfort and satisfaction during the merger. While efforts will be made to honor special assistance requests, some services previously offered by Vistara may be unavailable.

How will Air India merger ensure a smooth transition?

To facilitate a smooth transition, Air India will introduce several support measures at airports. Help desk kiosks staffed by customer support personnel will be available at major hubs, with team members wearing “How may I assist you?” t-shirts to offer guidance on merger-related questions. Clear signage will direct Vistara ticket holders to help desks and Air India representatives.

In addition, Vistara’s check-in counters and ticketing offices will gradually transition to Air India, with self-service kiosks providing instructions for passengers on flights using the new AI2 code.

International travelers can expect a smooth transition as well. At major international airports, customer support will assist former Vistara passengers now flying with Air India, with updated signage near check-in counters and support centers seamlessly redirecting inquiries to Air India representatives.

Read More: Air India Completes Merger With Vistara; New Entity To Operate 5,600+ Weekly Flights