Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar Reunite, NCP Factions Come Together For Pimpri Chinchwad Civic Polls – Historic Family Reunion

Maharashtra’s NCP factions reunite ahead of civic elections, ending a bitter two-year feud. Ajit Pawar confirmed joint candidature in Pimpri Chinchwad.

NCP reunites after 2 years; Ajit Pawar confirms alliance with Sharad Pawar faction ahead of Maharashtra civic elections. Photo: X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 29, 2025 10:07:10 IST

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced a historic reunion between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) faction, ending a bitter feud that had persisted for over two years.

The announcement was made during a rally in Pimpri Chinchwad, ahead of the state’s civic elections. Voting for 29 civic corporations in Maharashtra, including Pimpri Chinchwad, is scheduled for 15 January, with counting set for the following day.

Pawar Family Reunites for Municipal Elections

“While finalizing the list of candidates for the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar faction decided to contest the polls together in Pimpri Chinchwad. Because of this, the family will come together once again,” Ajit Pawar told reporters.

He added, “There were many questions in people’s minds about what would happen; many times, certain decisions have to be taken in the interest of Maharashtra’s development. I have discussed seat-sharing with leaders here, and that too will be announced soon.”

Early Signals from NCP(SP) Leaders

The announcement followed a statement by NCP(SP) leader Azam Pansare on Saturday, indicating the faction’s willingness to form an alliance. After meeting Ajit Pawar, Pansare said, “We wish to have an alliance [between NCP(SP) and NCP]… He told me that a decision will be taken soon.”

The NCP had split over two-and-a-half years ago when Ajit Pawar, in July 2023, rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. Since the split, both factions had faced each other in key elections:

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: NCP(SP) won eight seats, Ajit Pawar’s NCP secured only one.

2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Ajit Pawar’s faction won 41 seats, NCP(SP) managed 10.

Rumours and Disagreements Ahead of Civic Polls

Ahead of the upcoming civic corporation elections, speculation had grown about a potential reunion in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. However, hopes of an alliance had initially dimmed after reports emerged on Saturday that both factions would contest the Pune polls independently.

The disagreement reportedly centered on party symbols: Ajit Pawar insisted that candidates backed by the Sharad Pawar faction contest only under the NCP’s ‘clock’ symbol. He also reportedly rejected the NCP(SP)’s demand for 68 seats in Pune, further complicating alliance talks.

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 10:05 AM IST
QUICK LINKS