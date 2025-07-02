Ajith Kumar Custodial Death: BJP Slams Stalin’s ‘Sorry’, Demands Justice

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s apology to the mother of Ajith Kumar, the 27-year-old temple guard who died in police custody, has drawn sharp criticism from BJP state president Nainar Nagendran. The BJP leader said that a mere “sorry” cannot make up for what he described as “a merciless killing of an innocent man.”

Ajith Kumar died under dubious circumstances in custody at the Thiruppuvanam police station in Sivagangai district. Anger erupted across the state and there are now serious concerns about police accountability in Tamil Nadu.

Nagendran Slams Stalin: “Sorry Isn’t Justice”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nagendran said he saw a “neatly edited video” of Stalin consoling Ajith’s grieving mother and questioned whether a simple apology was enough after such a horrific act. He went on to list the names of 23 individuals who allegedly died in custody or under suspicious conditions since Stalin took office, asking mockingly, “When will CM Stalin apologise to the families of these victims too?”

Nagendran can also point to Stalin personally as being responsible, since the Chief Minister also has a portfolio for the police department. He finished his post with the trending hashtag #JusticeForAjithKumar that is circulating online.

CBI to Investigate the Case: Stalin Responds to Pressure

Faced with growing pressure from both the public and opposition, MK Stalin announced that the Ajith Kumar custodial death case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “This is an act that cannot be justified or excused,” Stalin said, adding that five policemen have already been named as accused in the case.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the move to transfer the case was made to ensure transparency and remove any doubt about the fairness of the investigation. He warned that such acts “should never happen anywhere, at any time,” and promised full cooperation with the CBI.

Madras High Court Slams Police Brutality

The decision came soon after the Madras High Court made strong observations about the case. Justice SM Subramaniam described Ajith’s death as a “brutal act”, remarking that “the state has killed its own citizen.”

The post-mortem report, which revealed 44 injuries on Ajith’s body and signs that chilli powder was applied to his back, mouth, and ears, shocked the court. “Even an ordinary murderer wouldn’t cause such injuries,” the judge said.

The court also criticised the police investigation, citing a delay in filing the FIR, lack of forensic evidence collection, and absence of senior officers from the special investigation team. The state government’s legal representative agreed to the CBI probe, saying they had “no objection.”

Rising Anger Over Custodial Violence in Tamil Nadu

The incident has revived dialogue on custodial violence in Tamil Nadu, with civil rights organizations, political leaders, and members of the public calling for closer oversight and nuanced reform of police operations. The BJP has seized upon this moment to trap the DMK-controlled state government, while the DMK is being compelled to enforce accountability in law enforcement.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Police Brutality: Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges Amid Ajith Kumar Custodial Death Outrage